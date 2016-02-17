6 months in jail for man who killed girlfriend’s family dog

Posted 4:17 PM, February 17, 2016, by , Updated at 04:21PM, February 17, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Aaron Jay Dekkinga (Photo from Kent County Sheriff's Department)

Aaron Jay Dekkinga (Photo from Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aaron Jay Dekkinga was sentenced to six months in jail Wednesday for killing his girlfriend’s family dog while she was on vacation.

The 23-year-old Wyoming man apologized for his actions in court, saying he was drunk and on drugs at the time of the incident.    He previously pleaded guilty to one count of killing and torturing an animal.

Wookie, a 6-year-old Pomeranian, was killed in February 2015 when Dekkinga was watching the dog while his girlfriend was on vacation with her family at Disney World.    Dekkinga was charged in October.

A local veterinarian found that Wookie had bruises, a broken pelvis and multiple broken ribs.  They concluded that the animal was beaten to death.

Baleigh Szabo, Dekkinga’s former girlfriend, told FOX 17 in October that she received unsettling texts from him while they were on vacation.

“He had said, ‘Maybe Wookie ate a dirty diaper and got sick from that.’ Nothing had made sense. We kept calling, and he wouldn’t answer.”

FOX 17’s previous report from October: 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments