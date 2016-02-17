Buyer beware: Experts say baby walkers are bad for kids

LITCHFIELD, Mich. -- Some say the best part about being a mother is watching your baby learn and grow, whether they're rolling over or walking on their own. But for anyone still relying on baby walkers to help their child get around, local experts say they may want to think twice.
"Seriously, every morning I wake up she’s doing something different," said Chelsea Graham, a new mother from Litchfield.
Graham said she first learned that baby walkers weren’t good for kids during her stay at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Although they may be easy to use, she says they’re definitely not safe.
While Graham's baby, Blaire, isn't walking or crawling quite yet, Graham is confident her little one is learning to do so the right way without the help of a walker. "She's close to crawling, but if I don't put her on her tummy and practice with her and just throw her in a walker, she's not going to want to be on her tummy," Graham said. "She's going to want to be on that walker, looking around, moving around with me and I don't know that I want her to do that."
According to injury prevention specialist Jennifer Hoekstra from Spectrum Health, Graham is making the right choice.
"Baby walkers are very dangerous," Hoekstra said. "The number one thing parents don’t realize is when you put a kiddo in one of those walkers, they all of the sudden have this mobility that’s above and beyond their control."
Babies are able to move more than three feet per second in walkers which can cause injuries like broken bones from falls down stairs or even burns from being up too high, Hoekstra says. "This puts kids higher so they can reach things more dangerous. They can reach hot things and poisonous things that we may have been prepared for if they were at ground level."
New safety standards have been put in place for baby walkers. The walkers are now required to be wider and have brakes.
But experts say safety isn't the only concern. "A lot of what I've read does say it's not a developmental help," said Hoekstra. "Mothers are just putting their babies in there, and they’re missing out on crawling - fine motor skills of crawling - and they’re not strengthening their upper muscles, and they need those muscles to walk."
Stationary play sets are offer an alternative to help babies like Blaire stand on their own two feet, "so they’re able to sit down stand up sit down stand up, so they can strengthen those muscles," Graham said.
Experts advise parents to check out the serial number and double check baby products on the Consumer Products Safety Commission website.
Also, concerned parents should check with daycares and with other parents to find out what they have in their homes.
7 comments
Andrew
So it isn’t actually the walkers that are dangerous, it is the parents who fail to make the environment safe for the walkers to be used that is dangerous. These “experts” haven’t even correctly identified the problem, how can they possibly be relied upon to establish a reasonable and correct conclusion? And more importantly, how can Fox17 be trusted to relay important information to the public if they are incapable of recognizing hogwash when they hear it?
Walkers are safe, folks. They always have been. It is carelss and uneducated parents that are dangerous.
Commonsense
NOT MUCH OF AN EXPERT ON THIS STORY. The woman seemed highly inept and an anal worrier. Don’t want to see what happens when her kids lose a baby tooth!
Lorena
I agree! My child started crawling at 4 months and she’s been using a walker ever since.. she’s only 7 months and already she’s taking steps all on her own. The only thing the walker helps her do is follow me around the house cuz she hates being by herself
Commonsense
The sky is falling. Please, baby walkers never hurt any of us if properly supervised by an adult. Key word, ADULT! Start letting go of your kids hands and quit making all of them into crybaby adults. Seriously, it’s called responsibility.
Maranda
Who are these “experts” this article is referring to? It never says. It names one woman from Spectrum Hospital who references “a lot of what I have read”, and then in the last sentence refers to “experts” again, but there is nothing anywhere in this story to indicate that the experts referred to even exist, let alone that they have readched the same conclusion or that the conclusion they have reached is that walkers are unsafe.
This is the worst kind of journalism, as it not only fails to provide a public service, it does public harm!
Pamela
i have used a baby walker for all 3 of my kids and they are all fine and smart with no learning problems. It is the prarents that dont take the time to work with their kids that have the problems…
Babywalkerpro
Well in my own opinion Baby walkers are safe to use, especially the so-called push walkers.