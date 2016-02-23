Police: No history of mental illness, no prescriptions for murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said murder suspect Jason Dalton, 45, doesn't have a history of mental illness. He also wasn't prescribed any medication, according to Chief Jeff Hadley.
A few hours before the horrific shooting spree on Saturday, police said Dalton visited Southwick's Guns, Ammo, and Gear in Plainwell.
"Sunday morning, when my manager and I were setting up for our CPL class, he pulled up the mugshot on his phone. He showed it to me, and I was like 'holy crap, I just talked to him yesterday," Jonathan Southwick, the store's owner recalled.
Southwick said Dalton visited the store on occasion. That day, he arrived with a friend.
"I went over and said, 'Hey how you doing? I haven't seen you in a while.' He said he was doing good," Southwick said.
He said Dalton seemed "friendly" and "upbeat." The owner recalled Dalton browsing the firearms before heading over to the clothing department and purchasing a tactical jacket.
"[The jacket] has some conceal pockets but mainly for documents. You could put a small pistol in it, and then it's got zippers on the side. If you needed to get to the pistol you could," Southwick illustrated and explained how the jacket is designed.
Witnesses recall Dalton wearing a dark jacket that evening. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said Dalton doesn't have a concealed pistol license.
Andrew
Just because he had no history of mental illness does not mean that he is (or was at the time) sane. Mental illness can arrive very suddenly like that. So before you dismiss it as a non-issue I suggest waiting for a professional evaluation.
Darren Cunningham
No one knows what sparked this. But according to police, there was no documented history of mental illness or medication he’d been prescribed. That’s not suggesting either are a non-issue.
Foff
I don’t understand why he had to should people who actually contribute to society . If your going to go all postal there are way better targets since they attacking whites at astonishing rates. This crime here is just senseless .
Darren Cunningham
All lives, regardless of race, are valuable. I’m not sure what race has to do with anything.
Really
Not according to BLM.
Darren Cunningham
Ok, Toom331.
Toom
Lol
FOFF
you trying to keep me from my rights to spread the truth Darren ? I thought you weren’t supposed share email info ? why are blacks attacking whites at alarming rates, 30 times than the other way around ?
Darren Cunningham
I don’t understand the incoherence of your statement or how it’s relevant to the article. However, you are entitled to your thoughts, opinions, and prejudices.