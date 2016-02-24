Winter Storm: State government facilities to close Thursday

LANSING, Mich – Due to the emergency snow conditions impacting the Lower Peninsula, State of Michigan facilities in counties with a declared Winter STorm Warning will be closed on Thursday, February 25, 2016.

All nonessential state employees whose work location is located in these counties should not report to work to allow emergency crews to clear the roads. Certain offices will remain open for critical functions only. State employees with questions about whether their work functions are deemed critical should contact their supervisor. Employees should report to their next regularly scheduled shift after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Building closures are determined by the list of counties with a Winter Storm Warning as declared by the National Weather Service as of 9:00 p.m. tonight. See the full list below.

The State Emergency Operations Center will remain open to manage the Flint water emergency and will monitor storm conditions. All Flint Water Resource Sites will remain open during regularly scheduled hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All offices are expected to reopen on Friday, February 26, 2016, for regular business hours. Residents and employees should check www.michigan.gov for updates.

Counties with declared Winter Storm Warnings as of 9:00 pm 2/24/16:

Alcona

Allegan

Alpena

Arenac

Barry

Bay

Berrien

Branch

Calhoun

Cass

Clare

Clinton

Crawford

Eaton

Genesee

Gladwin

Gratiot

Hillsdale

Huron

Ingham

Ionia

Iosco

Isabella

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kent

Lake

Lapeer

Livingston

Macomb

Mecosta

Midland

Missaukee

Montcalm

Montmorency

Muskegon

Newaygo

Oakland

Ogemaw

Osceola

Oscoda

Ottawa

Presque Isle

Roscommon

Saginaw

Sanilac

Shiawassee

St. Clair

St. Joseph

Tuscola

Van Buren