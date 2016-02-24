Winter Storm: State government facilities to close Thursday

LANSING, Mich – Due to the emergency snow conditions impacting the Lower Peninsula, State of Michigan facilities in counties with a declared Winter STorm Warning will be closed on Thursday, February 25, 2016.
All nonessential state employees whose work location is located in these counties should not report to work to allow emergency crews to clear the roads. Certain offices will remain open for critical functions only. State employees with questions about whether their work functions are deemed critical should contact their supervisor. Employees should report to their next regularly scheduled shift after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Building closures are determined by the list of counties with a Winter Storm Warning as declared by the National Weather Service as of 9:00 p.m. tonight. See the full list below.
The State Emergency Operations Center will remain open to manage the Flint water emergency and will monitor storm conditions. All Flint Water Resource Sites will remain open during regularly scheduled hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All offices are expected to reopen on Friday, February 26, 2016, for regular business hours. Residents and employees should check www.michigan.gov for updates.
Counties with declared Winter Storm Warnings as of 9:00 pm 2/24/16:
Alcona
Allegan
Alpena
Arenac
Barry
Bay
Berrien
Branch
Calhoun
Cass
Clare
Clinton
Crawford
Eaton
Genesee
Gladwin
Gratiot
Hillsdale
Huron
Ingham
Ionia
Iosco
Isabella
Jackson
Kalamazoo
Kent
Lake
Lapeer
Livingston
Macomb
Mecosta
Midland
Missaukee
Montcalm
Montmorency
Muskegon
Newaygo
Oakland
Ogemaw
Osceola
Oscoda
Ottawa
Presque Isle
Roscommon
Saginaw
Sanilac
Shiawassee
St. Clair
St. Joseph
Tuscola
Van Buren
Shiloh's Mom
And I’m sure these government employees will get a full days’ pay for having an unnecessary day off. I have worked for a manufacturer for over 30 years and we have NEVER closed due to a storm and I would NEVER get paid if we were. It’s not even that bad out there; I was just driving in it tonight in Ottawa County. There’s only 5-6 inches on the ground and the visibility is just fine. Not near as bad as the storm a couple weeks ago. C’mon people, this is Michigan – this is how winters are – stop being wimps and deal with it!
Yup
So as the rest of the state pulls up there pants shovels and takes extra time to go to work pay taxes and keep the state going it’s nice to know state employees can stay in bed and sleep off the snow. In my opinion your not open for us it should be tax free day for us.
