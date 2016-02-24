Wyoming man charged with ethnic intimidation after yelling at 11-year-old
WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man is facing a felony charge of Ethnic Intimidation after allegedly yelling racial slurs and threats at an 11-year-old boy at a school.
Travis Mead, 34, was in court Wednesday on the charge, which carries a potential sentence of two years in prison.
According to court documents, Mead allegedly yelled the n-word repeatedly at the boy and threatened to beat him during an incident in late January.
Three other boys and two school employees at North Godwin Elementary School also reported hearing the incident. Documents say that others who were picking up their kids from school heard the incident too.
Mead has been released on bond.
42.913360 -85.705309
13 comments
NO PC FOR ME
As wrong as he was, I’d like to know if a non-white has ever been charged with the same crime for racial slurs directed a white person
Spring is upon us.
Only if it were reported to law enforcement. The law applies to everyone.
Not a moron
Didn’t know it was illegal to say nigger. I hear black people say it daily…
Andrew
It is not illegal to call someone the n-word. It is illegal to threaten to physically harm someone. If you call someone the n-word while threatening them with physical harm it is called ethnic intimidation, and is a felony. If this idiot had not threatened the kid with physical harm, there is no crime.
dont matter what my name is
i think is kinda dumb like really we are not able to press charges for being called a cracker or trailer park trash etc.. this is all just dumb i know this man very well he didnt say it as a threat he was protecting his 10yr old son
Amanda T
It doesnt matter if this has never been an issue brought up if the races were switched. The little boy was 11 and he was 34rs old! He was 100% wrong snd these charges aren’t strong enough! This is a young impressionable mind who can be traumatized for the rest of his life! I have an 11yr old and if this situationed happened to mine there would have been a bigger problem! This isn’t only ethnic intimidation, but child abuse!
No more $ for hoodrats
He’s facing a felony, what’s he supposed to be charged with, murder ? This kid was probably threatening his kid , and the way these people hating whites and their kids killing white kids On playgrounds etc. none of them are to be trusted , only a few seem to be decent. The hood rats need forced sterilization . Hey there’s a new law we should think about , live off the government your not allowed to have kids because 99% chance you suck at raising them anyway
I wonder
Can’t be child abuse since a great chance this kid is treated worse at home and taught to hate whitey… But this dude isn’t too bright for picking on a child
another person
he should not have called a child a n……….and he had no business threating him. He is a grown ass man
Pointless
This is dumb. It literally takes away the first amendment and if a black guy were to yell at a white kid i guarantee it wouldn’t blow out of proportion. This is the dumbest charge ever.
Hitman
Some of the people on here is stupid