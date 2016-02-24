Wyoming man charged with ethnic intimidation after yelling at 11-year-old

Posted 4:00 PM, February 24, 2016, by , Updated at 04:11PM, February 24, 2016
WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man is facing a felony charge of Ethnic Intimidation after allegedly yelling racial slurs and threats at an 11-year-old boy at a school.

Travis Mead, 34, was in court Wednesday on the charge, which carries a potential sentence of two years in prison.

According to court documents, Mead allegedly yelled the n-word repeatedly at the boy and threatened to beat him during an incident in late January.

Three other boys and two school employees at North Godwin Elementary School also reported hearing the incident. Documents say that others who were picking up their kids from school heard the incident too.

Mead has been released on bond.

