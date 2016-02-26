× Traverse City airport dog becomes Internet sensation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 7-year-old border collie has become a popular topic on the Internet because of the job he performs at the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Airport operations supervisor Brian Edwards tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the working dog, Piper, was No. 1 on the first page of the online social forum Reddit this week.

Piper’s main job at the airport is chasing birds, including geese, ducks and owls, off of the runways. He officially started working at the airport in January 2015.

Piper currently is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in November when he jumped out of a pickup truck to chase a snowy owl.

Edwards says Piper is able to get around on three legs and will still be able to work.

Piper is chronicled in photos and video on the Cherry Capital Airport Instagram page and online here.

