Traverse City airport dog becomes Internet sensation

Posted 2:18 PM, February 26, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Piper the Traverse City Airport K9 - from Instagram

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 7-year-old border collie has become a popular topic on the Internet because of the job he performs at the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Airport operations supervisor Brian Edwards tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the working dog, Piper, was No. 1 on the first page of the online social forum Reddit this week.

Piper’s main job at the airport is chasing birds, including geese, ducks and owls, off of the runways. He officially started working at the airport in January 2015.

Piper currently is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in November when he jumped out of a pickup truck to chase a snowy owl.

Edwards says Piper is able to get around on three legs and will still be able to work.

Piper is chronicled in photos and video on the Cherry Capital Airport Instagram page and online here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Chrinstine

    Greetings from California! I’m bored at work
    so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the information you present here and can’t
    wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic site!

    Reply