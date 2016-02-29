× Everything coming and going on Netflix in March

March is a big month for Netflix. Season 2 of “Daredevil” will arrive on March 18. On that same day, the Netflix original movie “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” also debuts. The new season of House of Cards will arrive on March 4.

Also, while you’re enjoying Leap Day, “Groundhog Day” arrives on March 1.

“Gone in 60 Seconds” will be gone, “Jumanji” gets attacked, and “Men in Black II” will be erased from your memory on March 1.

Arriving on Netflix in March

March 1

Adult Beginners (2015)

Ahora o Nunca (2015)

Aldnoah.Zero: Season 2

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

El Desconocido (2015)

Fresh Meat: Series 2

Frog Kingdom (2013)

Good Burger (1997)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Heaven Knows What (2015)

Hot Sugar’s Cold World (2015)

Midsomer Murders: Series 17

Narcopolis (2015)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Scarface (1983)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

The Young Kieslowski (2014)

March 2

For Grace (2015)

March 4

House of Cards: Season 4 (2016)

Lab Rats: Season 4

Lego Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)

Lego: Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 1 (2016)

Louie: Season 5

March 7

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-2

Halo: The Fall of Reach

Sin Filtro (2016)

March 8

Digimon Fusion: Season 2

March 9

The Returned: Season 1

March 10

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 4, part 3

Hateship Loveship (2013)

March 11

Dinotrux: Season 2

Flaked: Season 1

Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1

Popples: Season 2

March 12

Shelter (2015)

March 15

10,000 Saints (2015)

4GOT10 (2015)

The Falling (2015)

Final Girl (2015)

Finders Keepers (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Charge: Season 1, part 2

War Pigs (2015)

March 16

Are You Here (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Valley: Season 2

Larry Crowne (2011)

Promised Land (2012)

March 18

He Never Died (2015)

Jimmy Carr: Funny Business (2016)

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2

My Beautiful Broken Brain (2016)

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (2016)

March 22

The Art of Organized Noize (2016)

The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death (2015)

March 24

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

A Promise (2013)

March 25

Trailer Park Boys: Season 10

March 31

Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation (2007)

Fright Night 2 (2013)

Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders (2015)

Sunshine Superman (2015)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time (2011)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Netflix in March

March 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

American Pie (1999)

American Wedding (2003)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

The Babysitters (2007)

The Chosen One (2010)

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986)

Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights (1992)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

Hackers (1985)

Hamlet (1990)

Hannie Caulder (1971)

Hardball (2001)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hitch (2005)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Jumanji (1995)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Men in Black II (2002)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Paycheck (2003)

Switchmas (2013)

The United States of Leland (2003)

Wings (1927)

March 2

Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams (2013)

March 3

Night Catches Us (2010)

March 4

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

Private Romeo (2011)

March 5

I Am Divine (2013)

March 6

Le Week-End (2013)

Refuge (2012)

March 7

Deadfall (2012)

March 8

Holidaze (2013)

March 9

Arn: The Knight Templar (2007)

The Mistle-tones! (2012)

March 11

Geography Club (2013)

March 15

The ArmaTEDdon

Best of TEDx: Season 1

I Killed My Mother (2009)

Lola & Virginia: Season 1

TED Talks: Life Hack 1-2

TED Talks: Sex, Secrets & Love: Season 1

TED Talks: The Best of TEDx in Español: Season 1

TEDTalks: Ancient Clues: Season 1

TEDTalks: Animal Voices: Season 1

TEDTalks: Artistry and Illusion: Season 1

TEDTalks: Beasts, Bugs & Bio-wilderment: Season 1

TEDTalks: Body By Design: Season 1

TEDTalks: Brave Neuro World: Season 1

TEDTalks: Building Wonder: Season 1

TEDTalks: Chew On This: Season 1

TEDTalks: Cyber Awe: Season 1

TEDTalks: Defying Disease: Season 1

TEDTalks: Global Villages: Season 1

TEDTalks: Head Games: Season 1

TEDTalks: Hot Buttons: Season 1

TEDTalks: How to Start a Movement: Season 1

TEDTalks: Humanity’s Future: Season 1

TEDTalks: Inexplicable Connections: Season 1

TEDTalks: Into the Abyss: Season 1

TEDTalks: Let Your Mind Wonder: Season 1

TEDTalks: Life Lessons & Confessions: Season 1-2

TEDTalks: Love, No Matter What: Season 1

TEDTalks: Music Revolution: Season 1

TEDTalks: Numbers Speak Louder than Words: Season 1

TEDTalks: Rad Invention: Season 1

TEDTalks: Rebel Design: Season 1

TEDTalks: Robotic Machinations: Season 1

TEDTalks: Smart Laughs: Season 1

TEDTalks: Space Trek: Season 1

TEDTalks: The Capitalism Paradox: Season 1

Waste Land (2010)

March 17

Elegy (2008)

March 18

Cosmopolis (2012)

Music For Mandela (2013)

Out in the Dark (2012)

Side Effects (2013)

March 23

Keep the Lights On (2012)

March 26

The Comedy (2012)

March 28

Gayby (2012)

March 31

Dr. Dolittle 3 (2006)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

The Sandlot 2 (2005)

Twelve Mile Road (2003)

Women Who Kill (2012)

The Writers’ Room: Season 1