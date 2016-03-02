Michigan State Police launch effort to educate left lane drivers

ROCKFORD, Mich. - Michigan State Police are out to relieve area drivers of one of the most annoying facets of driving on highways: slow left lane drivers.
Troopers from Rockford and Lakeview posts are on the lookout for "southpaw drivers" now through the end of April. Motorists stopped for a 'lane use violation' will be educated by the trooper on the law and how the motorist's actions are disrupting traffic flow.
1st Lt. Chris McIntire from the Rockford MSP Post said in a press release that the main reason for the initiative is to educate drivers who don't know that the left lane is reserved for the passing motorist. He says that driving slow in the left lane is disruptive to traffic flow and can be dangerous, as frustrated motorists attempt risky moves to get around the offending driver.
For the text of the law, click here.
99 comments
LouAnn
How about doing something about the lane dodgers? They’re just as dangerous, because when you pass someone in using the left lane, they weave in and out and make it dangerous to get back into the right lane. Tailgaters, too.
Mac Woods
And people eating cheeseburgers, and people using their phone (texting or talking) and people rubber-necking the scene of an accident, and people failing to merge in a timely, highway-speed fashion; etc. The list is nearly endless Louann. One problem at a time. Be happy that the State boys have picked something, and are working to educate people.
Eric Lucas
There would be a lot less “lane dodgers” if people werent impeding traffic in the left lane.
NO PC FOR ME
The left lane is safer in heavy traffic. In most cases without a barrier wall, it provides an “escape route”. There is no place to go on the right side, usually.
But like mentioned below, the lane dodgers and tailgaters cause the situation that makes me feel safer in the left lane.
I ride the left lane when it I feel the need ( but not at or below the speed limit).
My system works. At my age ( noneya) without being in a wreck and having dodged many “close calls” I intend to continue.
Bob
If someone doesn’t feel safe driving in the right land, maybe they don’t belong behind the wheel at all.
Stopbeingsoselfobsessed
How many accidents were you the direct result of without even realizing it? You can’t answer because you are oblivious to whats around you and only focusing on what you might hit. A true safe defensive driver will recognize the potential to create accidents instead of just avoiding them.
Forty
That is not a call you’re entitled to make. The law is the law, drive in the right lane unless you’re passing someone. It’s pretty basic.
Skinny Pedal on Right
No PC for me…you ARE the problem. I see stubborn people like you all day every day. Hope you get busted.
Thank you
Good , but would be even better if they were shot in face or at least tazed for being so damn stupid.
Apollyon TheDestroyer
Woah.. easy killer. Don’t give the government any ideas.
Thank you
Yeah right.. Cops , please don’t shoot people for driving in the left lane and not merging for faster traffic. Please pull them over and let me punch them repeatedly until they comprehend the meaning of passing lane.
Chris
You have to drive in right lane even off the highway. I was pulled over(county officer) southbound on Bryon Center in Bryon Center town. There was no traffic but I know there was potholes in right lane so after light it opens to two lanes and I stayed straight. County officer drove 50+ mph in city of BC without lights just to pull me over for driving in left lane furtherest from sidewalk.
Chris
Correction: north bound
Bob
I hope they skip the warning and go right to writing tickets. There is nothing more aggravating then getting caught in a traffic jam created by someone driving in the left lane that is not going the speed limited. If someone doesn’t feel safe driving in the right land, maybe they don’t belong behind the wheel at all.
Theo Rennick
And if somone can not spell simple words like “lane”, they should not be allowed to use the internet.
Dirk Sternhammer
And, if they cant spell simple words like “lane” they should not be allowed to use the internet. FTFY
Bob
It must be nice to be the smartest person in the world. OR at least think you are. Dumb Ass!
IAMME
It’s called a typo.
Cheque Pls
Here’s a novel idea: How about Michigan replaces all the right-lane pavement that’s been damaged by all the TRUCK TRAFFIC! That’s why I drive in the left lane whenever possible/ necessary (without blocking anyone who wants to drive faster than I); the pavement’s better!
Just a truck driver
How about the company’s that build and repair the highways, do it in a way that can handle the weight of the trucks that are driving on it. Truck weights have not changed in over twenty years. You would think that by now someone would know how to repair roads in a way that can take the weight.
Sharky
Oh they know how. They have always known how. Over in Germany, where the weather is very similar to ours, the roadbeds are 24 inches thick. They have very little problems with road crumbling every spring as a result. Here, the roadbeds are 11 inches thick and the results are obvious. It should be said that thicker roadbeds are not the solution for every type of soil. Clay soils like they have over near Detroit, for example. For those places you would have to completely redo the entire ground structure, or just keep rebuilding the roads every year. But for 95% of MI roads simply building them to sufficient standards would solve the problem. But nobody seems willing to spend the extra money to do it.
Kristi Lachniet
As seen by some of the posts here,,,it isn’t going to stop so ticket these people just like you would if someone is speeding.I drive 20,000 plus miles a year and am appalled by the number of drivers putting myself and others in danger by not abiding by this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kirk Rende
You people who find the left land “safer” end up causing more danger and tailgating for people behind you who want to get around people like you. You cause chain reactions you aren’t even aware of including the lane dodgers and the weavers who you’ve blocked from passing and end up criticizing. What you are in essence saying is that you have no intention of being a courteous driver by keeping right, so you shouldn’t hypocritically be blaming others for being discourteous.
Tim lafferty
If you drove speed limit in any lane including left lane an someone comes up your ass then who is the real law breaker because obviously if I’m doing over 70 which is speed limit an you come up my ass to get around then to have caught me you was speeding like a mofo an then want me to move who is already at speed limit so you can continue to speed to break law but I guess it’s ok for you to break a law thou speeding actually kills more than left lane drivers so here we go with ones rights of feeling one law is enforceable an other don’t matter maybe police need to Crack down on speeders more that might solve the issue an tailgating as well
IAMME
If you’re done passing someone just get over so the person behind you can pass you! It’s actually very simple. Instead people want to act like children. They’re speeding so I am going to stay in the left lane because if they can break the law so can I! Grow up!
YepYepYep
There is a very low correlation between speed and accident occurrence. There is a much higher correlation between accident occurrence and lane changes. The only reason you’re focused on speeding is because your whole life people have told you that speeding the great sin of the motorways, because that’s what the police ticket and that’s what we’ve been told causes accidents. But in terms of public safety, eliminating left-lane campers would prevent far more accidents than eliminating speeding. So get out of the way. You’re the road hazard, not the guy doing 15 over the speed limit.
Kevin Rahe
Will they also ticket those who harass people driving in the left lane who actually are passing someone but who might not being going as fast as the speed demon harassing them wants to go?
Susan
I think the aggressive drivers who exhibit risky behavior trying to pass a “slow motorist” in the left lane deserve a ticket. Many times, these people are speeding, yet another traffic violation.
Greg Bolen
If you use the left lane to pass, you then need to get back into the right lane after passi g is complete. SIMPLE!
Nicole
I would like to see a law that prevents multi-axel vehicles (ex. big rigs) from using the left lane during high volume traffic times on highways that have only two lanes in each direction (ex. US-131). Nothing like getting hung up behind a big rig going 64mph passing another big rig going 63mph.
Pedro
I agree with you! I hate that so badly, I see no need for them to pass another truck because they both are slow…..
Just a truck driver
Until you’ve driven one of those rigs don’t complain about it. Drivers have to spend all day behind the wheel and just like you, they want to get home as soon as possible. Some drivers don’t see their families for weeks at a time, cut them a little slack.
Inge Rush
worst offenders: trucks passing each other VERY, VERY SLOWLY for 5-15 minutes at 60 mph on the freeway … ugh!
Roy
So sorry all you people in the fourwheelers get your day a bit delayed because us employed US citizens, in the big trucks you could never drive, are in your way! Just kidding, I’m not sorry.
Ziggy V.
This is such a judgment call on the part of the police, that it is going to end poorly. Not because the police officers have bad judgment, just that they do not exercise it consistently across the force. For example, what constitutes “passing”? If I pass a vehicle, and the next vehicle in front of the one I just passed is going more slowly than I am going, do I need to move over to the right lane simply because there is space for me to do so? What if that space is insufficient to allow me to get over and follow that vehicle at a safe distance in my judgment, but an officer sees it differently? Should not the more careful judgment hold sway? Similarly, how long do I need to wait to get over into the left lane to pass someone? Should I not do it when there is a safe opening in the left lane to do so?
It should not be a violation of the law to drive in the left lane if there is a good reason to do so. Passing is NOT the only good reason! Road conditions can make driving in the right lane unsafe, or at least less safe than the left lane. Moving over to the left lane to allow traffic entering a freeway to merge more smoothly is another good reason. When traffic is so heavy that simple road capacity overload dictates that both lanes need to be used by all cars the law seems to me to not even be applicable, as in heavy traffic flow in both lanes is not static. It slows and speeds up and cars in each lane will be moving past one another multiple times as this happens. Leaving the judgment of when traffic becomes that heavy up to an individual police officer, rather than the person behind the wheel is a mistake.
That said, there are many instances where there is no legitimate reason to be in the left lane. If the police are going to restrict themselves to addressing those cases, fine. Otherwise this is going to get really ugly and the already tenuous relationship between officers and citizens is going to be dangerously exacerbated.
Randy
That is one of the biggest problems on any interstate in Michigan.
Randy
I will believe it when I see it. I hope they enlighten some ME ME people.
Susan
If I am driving in the passing lane, and traffic in the right lane is moving slower than me, and i am going the maximum legal speed limit, i see know reason why i should have to get over for a rude impatient driver just so that i get stuck behind slow moving traffic and said person proceeds to “tailgate” the next person in front of me in an attempt to get them to move over so they can speed without changing lanes. The aggressive driver is the dangerous driver.
Doug
Additionally, MCL 257.676b prohibits a vehicle from impeding the flow of traffic. Under this section, a driver that intends to be in the left lane through one of the exceptions above still needs to allow traffic to flow, and that driving in the left-hand lane below the prevailing speed of traffic would be a violation.
nelli
it’s self centered, self important drivers with your attitude who are the traffic hazard. you are not the left lane police–get over yourself and get over into the right lane. it’s the LAW….you’re just travelling in the left lane for your own convenience.
Dustin
Please note Susan’s wording. She is describing a situation in which she is:
1. In the left lane.
2. Traveling at the speed limit.
3. Moving faster than traffic in the right lane.
4. Being tailgated by an impatient driver.
As long as Susan continues to move more quickly than the right lane traffic, she is *passing* cars. Therefore, she is using the lane correctly. The driver behind her is breaking the law via their reckless driving.
D Tinz
This is a pretty funny statement. “why i should have to get over for a rude impatient driver just so that i get stuck behind slow moving traffic”. Wouldn’t that make you rude and impatient for not wanting to get over behind SLOW MOVING TRAFFIC? Oh the irony lol
Jenny
It’s called a speed LIMIT!!!!! NOT a suggestion. LIMIT. If someone is already doing the LIMIT, there is absolutely no reason for some jerk to get up on their bumper because they want to do 90. THAT is what needs to be targeted by police.
And here’s the thing. Once you move over to the right lane, and you WILL be catching up to the next batch of trucks since they are not even allowed to do the same limit as cars, trying to get back over to pass when a line of “meee first” bumper to bumper morons refuses to let anyone merge.
carl stoll
What is driver supposed to do when the right lane is so uneven that it is unsafe to drive in it? All to common when pulling a trailer on Michigan’s concrete hiways..
Cindy
I know this about Michigan roads but this is an issue everywhere. This irks me as our left lane is for HOV 2 or more passengers during certain hours in AZ. The POSTED speed limit is 65. When using this lane during off HOV hours if you are not doing 75-80 people are passing you and flipping you off for going 70. Why do I have to disobey the law to use a lane if I am going a long ways on the freeway. Why do I have to be afraid of being given a ticket for going 5 miles over the speed limit and lawbreakers continue to break the law? The far right lane is dangerous with all the on and off traffic when you are going a long distance.
Deb
Cops, driving the speed limit in the right lane, slow traffic down and cause backups for miles too.
Dave
How about tbe police stop pulling people over on the highway causing back-ups and unnecessary accidents causing death. Here’s how you fix it. Make a law that says you must pull over at the next off-ramp when being pulled over. Now the idiot police officer who so thoughtlessly pulled someone over on the highway can save a life. Hmm I just saved 10,000 lives a year. I will take the key to the city of lansing and any e who wants to donate money to me for my brilliant idea can send PayPal electronic funds to davejj300@yahoo.com
Ty C
The garbage and structure of the above llegislature does not include any provisions or exclusions for use of the left lane relative to vehicle speed. What IS provided are the legal uses of the left half of a single traffic lane roadway; left-half or left lane (for multilane roadways) use due to an obstruction, emergency, or construction; and use of the left lane in order to make (or preparation to make) a left hand turn. Also stipulated here is that a driver may drive in left hand/most lane any time there is vehicle in other right-half lanes, and the left hand/most lane is for travel in the same direction for an extended period (“continuous traffic”)
Rick
If you are going slow in the fast lane I just severely tailgate that person until they get the message and get over
Susan
Rick that is really stupid. You are putting lives in danger just to prove a point. And guess what, it probably won’t work.
Kevin Rahe
If they’re passing someone, they’re neither breaking the law nor deserve to be harassed, even if they’re not going as fast as you’d like to go.
Bradley
How about we stop enforcing bs legislative laws & focus on the constitution. You are so caught up in your busy life, that you fail to acknowledge common law. We have a right to travel by common law. It is unconstitutional to be charged in claim of a constitutional right by common law. If you do not know this; google it
Happy
If I’m in the left lane and driving the speed limit of 70 mph m I doing something illegal – yes I could get over in the right lane but I’d be coming up on a semi and have to quickly slow for it’s legal slower speed and people won’t let you back over in the left to pass, so I don’t move over to the right. I refuse to drive 80 or 90 to appease the people breaking speed limit laws, I don’t nee to go anywhere that fast! Get the tailgaters who ride my bumper, including cops!
Greg Bolen
It’s not a hard premise to understand…REALLY!
Stephanie
I avoid highways. I feel that the left hand lane should be the lane to drive in. We have a right to drive the minimum speed and stay away from people who drive up peoples rears. Also do you see that noone even cares if people can merge onto highway? Noone moves over. I try and stay out of the right hand lane because of this. And also feel safer when i can stay away from people who speed in right lane ,who cross to left lane back to right. Speeding. I feel unsafe around these people. I try and drive back roads if all possible. And the dissrespect truck drivers get is really horrid. Trucks like that cant slam on there breaks and stop that quick. Yet u dumbo drivers keep weaving in between trucks and out.
Greg Bolen
Boy, it’s a goid thing you don’t make the laws..
NICK
Wow, some of you people are geniuses. Staying in the left lane to let people on and off the highway? That’s what that extra lane called an on-ramp/exit-ramp is for. It is the responsibility of the one merging to match the flow of traffic to safely merge, not the responsibility of the other drivers to get out of their way (especially without looking and just moving over with a late or no signal). Yes, it is courteous to do so at times, but it is not a requirement like many believe and should not be done when in a lot of traffic.
And I definitely agree with others that if you are driving in the left lane because you think it is “safer” then you are completely oblivious to the disruption and danger you pose to others.
Long story short, if you don’t like following the laws of the road, then don’t drive. Regardless of what you think is right or “safer”, you are wrong and putting others in danger.
And please, if you can’t drive the speed limit, do NOT drive in the left lane when there is traffic around you. You create such a dangerous situation that it’s ridiculous.
And one last bit of info for all of you oblivious drivers (it seems there are many commenting on here), nighttime is not the only reason you have headlights. Headlights help you be seen at dawn/dusk, especially if you have a darker colored vehicle, and in snowy conditions if you have a lighter colored vehicle. Headlights are a huge safety feature in so many conditions and people don’t even realize it. TURN YOUR HEADLIGHTS ON PEOPLE! It helps you be seen and will prevent an accident some day. (And yes, even in the daylight it can help you be seen when there are glares off from buildings, roads, other cars, etc.)
Isaac Tower
Thank you! Try M-21 the worst roads for the handicapped!! The left lane always moves faster at 10 under the speed limit! Frustrating! It is seriously the commute for the special…Thank you! 8lb 6oz baby Jesus!!! Thank you!!
Chris
I hate that also but its just another way to raise money and stack fines on top of fines so someone that cant pay it on time will get license suspended so you cant work lose your job or drive,so you drive get pulled over go to jail now your finds are impossible to pay. Instead of taking your license away how about restricting for only work purposes it makes no sense at all to take someones license away just because they cant pay a fine. I think even a drunk driver can get a restricted license but get pulled over and ticketed for driving in the passing lane and lose everything you ever had
Mandy Grenier
There is a huge problem with this, and I am addressing this issue in the hopes it will reach the state police officials. Any commuter who has spend more than a week on any given freeway in Michigan knows that those individuals placing these complaints with you do not have good intentions in mind. They do not want individuals to move from the left lane so that they may act as good drivers and complete a pass, they want individuals to move so that they too may continue to break the law by violating speed limits. If you impose this traffic law, you are hurting the drivers like myself that respect the speed limits that are in place as a safety precaution on roadways by giving us no choice but to stay in the right lane which is typically moving at least 10 miles under the designated speed limit. It is not a driver’s choice of lanes that is responsible for hundreds of roadway deaths each year, it is speeding recklessly down a 70 MPH roadway as if speed limits do not pertain to them. I have a 106 mile commute that spans three separate freeways Monday through Friday and in that large amount of time I witness many things. I have watched your own officers force people out of the left lane, not to pass and drive in the right as the law states, but to speed up and continue driving at higher speeds in the left just as these irresponsible motorists complaining to you do. (No they did not have emergency lights initiated it was not an emergency circumstance). I have witnessed multiple speeders pass by a state officer sitting in wait, each at least at a speed of 80 MPH in the left lane and the officer unmoved. These “slow” drivers that your complaints are speaking of, are not often “slow”, but actually adhering to Michigan’s regulated limit of 70 miles. Driver A is moving along at the designated speed limit, not distracted by cell phones or food. Driver B is speeding, late for work, at 85 miles an hour. He reaches driver A in the left lane and begins to tailgate him. When this doesn’t work he angrily flashes his brights into the driving vehicle, signaling them to move out of his way. Then in a rush, dodges the “slow’ car by weaving in and out of the right and left lanes. Now, please tell me which of these two drivers would be the one responsible for the death of an innocent commuter? Your job is to enforce the law yes, but your first concern as our police force should be our safety not answering the complaints of enraged drivers who wish to use a little-known law to their advance and get the safe drivers on one side of the freeway. And as a final note? When I am late for work because of impeding traffic on the freeways, 99% of the time it is because of an accident, one caused by what could have been an avoidable circumstance had safety been our priority not because of a left lane driver. My advice to those of you complaining. Use the time you took to call the state troops and leave on time for work so you don’t have to speed. Speed kills, do not punish good drivers.
Brett
Nope and nope. If people understood proper lane usage speed would not cause accidents. There would be no reason to tailgate and no reason to “weave” in and out of traffic. What creates accidents is speed differential, not speeding itself. If you are going 55 in the right lane and get over to pass someone but the traffic in the lane to your left is going 70 (legal speed limit) you have then created a situation that can cause an accident. Not because they were “speeding”, but because you have impeded traffic.
Marcus
I wish our highways would have three lanes instead of two. I believe this would alleviate a great deal of slow drivers driving in the left lane the way they do. Then again, maybe not…
Dianna Hall
Are they supposed to be going 90?
Mary Ridenour
I live in Michigan and If the State would fix the damn roads it would Not be an Issue, Just try driving the right lane on most highways in this State, I tried to drive the right lane on I-94 from Kalamazoo to the state line OMG the right lane was so bad you could see the steel supports under the concrete on I-94 in western Michigan. NO I will not destroy my car, I will dive the left lane if the road is impassible without damaging my Car!!!!!!
Gene
The bigger problem is the speeders who think the left lane is their right to drive 10-20 or more over the speed limit. Drive the speed limit and most of this problem goes away.
Al
This has been a long time coming, not just for two lane highways but the three lane highways. The left lane has always been the passing lane and you do not have the right to travel exclusively in it if you can travel freely in the right lane. I think the police will be looking for drivers who do so purposely; the drivers that travel in the left lane and knowingly obstruct the majority flow of traffic; forcing the flow to slow down or pass on the right (which is illegal), and those drivers who knowingly sit in the left lane waiting for vehicles to pass them on the right then increase their speed as a vehicle attempts to pass. Driving like this is just bat-shit crazy and you got problems if you can’t handle doing it the right and legal way. It’s simple: “Stay right except to pass”. In addition, another problem is people in the right lane merging quickly into the left lane so as to let people to merge onto the highway. Those people merging onto the highway from a ramp have to adjust thier speed to the flow of traffic they are merging into,not the other way around. Don’t think for a minute that the flow of the highway has to slow down or merge so you can get on it.
jim
If you keep left lane clear then the people speeding will be ticketed for speeding more oftern. As for the road repairs maybe next time a vote for a penny on a dollar might have helped. 1.00 for every 100.00 spent. Seems like alot of people want things fixed but dont want to do anything about it. O wait they are raising the tax on fuel again. Guess that will do it. I drive Indiana all the time. They have signs posted saying left for pass only. Its enforced and it works. Obey the laws and be courteous and life is less stressful.
FoulHowler
It is past time something was done about this. Driving from Flint Area up 23/75 it is ridiculous. The right-most two lanes are EMPTY, and all of the traffic is in the left two. How does this even make sense? I happily traverse in the far-right lane driving at or slightly above the speed limit, as there is nobody…and I mean NOBODY else driving there for the most part. If I have to merge left to pass someone, I do so, and then merge immediately to the right once again. I would be more than happy to drive in the left lanes which is where “faster” traffic is supposed to be, but I cannot, as it is too congested from “slower” traffic as it is. RULE #1 of driving… “Move Past, then Move RIGHT!”
Robert
They need to fix the ramps on the wrong side of the road too… Entrance ramps into the passing lane are dangerous AND stupid! Exit ramps out of the passing lane are JUST as bad!! Germans laugh at our lunacy!!!
Carin Wilber
The thing is a person is suppose to get into the left lane for police stops or they get over to give a break to oncoming traffic. Then I have seen semi trucks and others get stuck there because others are in such a rush that they dart into the right lane preventing that driver from returning to the left lane.
D Tinz
I love this! I also wish they would also ticket people for not using a turn signal. That’s ACTUALLY a law also. Improper Lane Change. Seriously, How lazy can you be when you. All you have to do is lift a finger….literally!!
Thomas True
This has nothing to do with safety. It is to appease the trucking and petroleum industries, to get votes, and to promote overpowered, high-markup cars.
Ian
There is one easy philosophy when it comes to the highway: speed up or move over.
When traveling on a multi-lane highway, maintain the speed limit as much as possible. Stay to the right as much as possible. When someone is approaching in your rear-view mirror, move over so they can pass. If someone is passing you on your right – you’re in the wrong lane.
Some argue they do not feel safe driving in the right lane. They say there are too many speeders and lane dodgers. First off, too bad; that’s the law. Follow it. Ask yourself why faster moving traffic is in the right lane to begin with. It’s because slow moving traffic refuses to yield the left lane. If they stayed in the right lane, the problem would alleviate itself. That’s part of the reason the law exists in the first place!
The greater problem is that of discourteous driving. Many seem to drive like their mirrors, blinkers, and everything behind them don’t exist. A great example is when a driver will match the speed of a vehicle to the right of them. They will just sit there for minutes while car after car lines up behind them waiting to pass. It’s so simple to move up a couple car lengths and complete the pass, yet they just sit there. Besides being a lane use violation, it inconveniences many other drivers and is just plain disrespectful. I really wonder if it’s not just shear incompetence.
I try to stay calm behind the wheel and avoid aggressive maneuvers like tailgating or lane dodging (they don’t do anything but piss people off and but you in danger), but it is still extremely frustrating to meet drivers like this. It’s not about being slowed down or delayed, it’s a matter of principle. When staying in the right lane and letting faster traffic pass is not only extremely simple and easy to do, but the legal obligation of every driver, just what excuse do people have not to?
Terry B.
Logical thinking… You addressed the issue perfectly.. Simply put if someone is passing you on the right you are in the wrong Lane. It doesn’t matter how fast someone is going. . Freeways are safer if the basic rules are followed.. Pay attention, pass on the left, adjust speed and position to accommodate merging traffic when necessary, be patient, be curious, follow at a safe distance and don’t drive too fast for road conditions… Follow these rules and there would be no need for any speed limits…
Token Right Guy
Yes, no excuse on the expressways! BUT… travelers who are within a mile of an exit on the left, are soon to make a left turn or the famous “Michigan left” should stay in the left lane.
The “left lane” laws and ALL traffic laws would be clear if all drivers were required to take an updated written (email) road test when renewing their Driver’s License. (Example: Traffic circles. Many still don’t know!)
And don’t forget to check your blinker fluid!
Andrew Skupien
So the plan is to pull people over, therefore restricting traffic, to educate one person at a time? This is really stupid! I propose the method should be to REALLY train drivers before they get their license. Show them videos, graphics, etc. Have a person who was involved in a car accident because of someone driving in the left lane present to the students. This is clearly a better solution to this problem!
Tim lafferty
Stupid ass law if you are doing the speed limit posted in left lane you should be allowed in it period cause if I’m at speed limit an you are on my ass trying to get around then u are speeding then those are the ones that are truly breaking law those that are speeding are actually the ones that are disrupting the traffic
jessicajoemoe
If you’re not passing anyone get over! that simple. I have been behind people that drive 65 in the left lane and refuse to get over but it doesn’t matter if you’re going the speed limit or not get over when you’re done passing. I don’t understand why this is so difficult to comprehend. It honestly baffles me that people are actually arguing over this. I also don’t think its right to tailgate the person in the left lane who is trying to pass just be patient let them pass then they can get over and then you can pass them. Please people just stop being so stubborn and inpatient.
J.R.
Amen
J.R.
If you get lingers out of the left lane you’ll eliminate many of the dodgers. I agree I’m here that said. Plus it’s a basic law that everyone should have learned in driver’s training. If your content driving the same speed as everyone else to do it in the right-hand lane. While they are at it I wish they would address the issue of merging traffic and people moving over and cutting off the people in the left hand lane that are about to pass them. It’s meant as a courtesy I get it, but if you’re cutting someone off in the process it really isn’t a courtesy now is it . it’s basic driver’s training… taught hold your speed and the merger was to adjust speed faster or slower the traffic.
Tim lafferty
Wouldn’t it make more sense to keep right lane open cause of traffic merging on to freeway an police pulling people over an truckers as well ,this makes more sense than the left lane law
Bob
I get it, keeping right to pass but, the last time I checked the speed limit was same in both lanes.
Devon
Thats all great, but what if I am making a left turn? The turning lane is under 100ft and the people behind me are often driving upwards of 70-75 mph.
Marv Plementosh
yeah – then fix the right hand lanes on I69 between airport road and I96 in lansing!
J.R.
Well they can pretty much bank on pulling over anyone with an Ohio license plate.
Terry B.
I agree, left lane is for passing, I don’t care if you drive in the left lane but if you decide for whatever reason that you deserve to cruise your desired speed in the “passing lane” pay attention…. If someone is catching up with you an 8th mile behind you than you should see it and adjust your speed to accommodate, get over… Speed up or slow down to allow for the flow of traffic to continue without any interruptions from you.. Unless you’ve ever hauled a load you have no right to judge a truckers actions… They have the right to pass like anyone else, be patient… I drive 110 miles a day.. I’ve seen it all..
Steven Todd
more stops, more potential tickets they can write..money grabbing methods…be mad people..
Coyote
And how about the folks in the left lane who won’t let right lane people over when they suddenly come across a road obstruction (example, a street sign in the right lane that will damage tires)? How about making folks in the left lane be polite and let right lane people over when they have to make left turns? Just a thought…but perhaps the MSP ought not to be rewarding unsafe driving habits of those in the left lanes. Give them the tickets for creating situations where people just give up and join them in the left lane. And by the way … who says the speed is faster in the left lane? Our speed limit signs don’t distinguish … perhaps they ought to? Argh!