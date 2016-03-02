Michigan State Police launch effort to educate left lane drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - Michigan State Police are out to relieve area drivers of one of the most annoying facets of driving on highways: slow left lane drivers.

Troopers from Rockford and Lakeview posts are on the lookout for "southpaw drivers" now through the end of April. Motorists stopped for a 'lane use violation' will be educated by the trooper on the law and how the motorist's actions are disrupting traffic flow.

1st Lt. Chris McIntire from the Rockford MSP Post said in a press release that the main reason for the initiative is to educate drivers who don't know that the left lane is reserved for the passing motorist. He says that driving slow in the left lane is disruptive to traffic flow and can be dangerous, as frustrated motorists attempt risky moves to get around the offending driver.

For the text of the law, click here.