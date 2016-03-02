SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, BUS CHANGES

Netflix will pay you $2,000/week to travel and take Instagram pictures

If you’ve dreamed of traveling and getting paid for it, Netflix has the perfect job for you!

And yes, it’s an actual job.

Netflix is teaming up with Instagram to hire what they call “Grammasters” who will travel Europe and the Middle East to photograph the sets of popular Netflix Original shows and movies.

It’s not a full-time job with salary and benefits, but the company will pay you $4,000 for the two-week gig.

They will also cover all of your travel arrangements.

To apply, hashtag your top three photos with #Grammasters3 on Instagram by Sunday.

For more information, check out the listing here.

