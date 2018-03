× Death in Montcalm County being treated as suspicious

MCBRIDE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Montcalm County man.

Troopers say Matthew Reed, 30, was found dead this weekend at his home in McBride. He was last seen alive on February 28.

Lt. Kevin Sweeney said drugs were found on Reed’s property, but noted that there is no obvious cause of death yet. His death is being treated as suspicious.

Autopsy results are pending.