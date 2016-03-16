Obama: ‘I’ve made my decision’ on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says he’ll announce his Supreme Court nominee in a Rose Garden ceremony on Wednesday morning.

He’s not naming the pick before the 11 a.m. announcement, but the subject line of an email to supporters says: “I’ve made my decision.”

There’s a vacancy on the nine-member court due to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sources have told The Associated Press that Obama has narrowed the list to three appeals court judges: Merrick Garland, the chief judge of the appeals courts in Washington, D.C.; Sri Srinivasan, a judge on that court; and Paul Watford of the appeals courts based in San Francisco.

Republicans who run the Senate have said they won’t consider an Obama nominee in an election year and want the next president to make that choice.

 

1 Comment

  • Bob

    I never thought I would want Obama to make any more decisions. But, I have changed my mind. I would much rather have him nominee the next Supreme Court Judge then Trump or Hillary.

    Reply