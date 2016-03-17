Family wins fight to keep pit bull as therapy dog

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- An Ohio family will be able to keep a beloved pit bull that has comforted a 4-year-old girl as she undergoes treatments for cystic fibrosis, despite it being considered a "dangerous breed" by the city, according to WJW. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

