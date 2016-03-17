LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- An Ohio family will be able to keep a beloved pit bull that has comforted a 4-year-old girl as she undergoes treatments for cystic fibrosis, despite it being considered a "dangerous breed" by the city, according to WJW.
Family wins fight to keep pit bull as therapy dog
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
Lew
This dog was “rehomed” after an incident. We tried to tell the world that pits, bred for fighting, cannot be safe therapy animals.