Anti-terror raids in Belgium turn up nail bomb

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 22: Crews and passengers being evacuated Zaventem Bruxelles International Airport after terrorist attcks. In the background glass front of departure hall appears to be blown out, on March 22, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian federal prosecutors say a house search in the Brussels neighborhood of Schaerbeek has “led to the discovery of an explosive device containing among other things nails.”

Investigators also found chemical products and an Islamic State flag.

Their statement said the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Brussels via a press agency but that this information still needs to be verified.

At least 31 people were killed and nearly 190 wounded in the two airport bombings and another in the Brussels subway system.

Belgian Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw says police raids are happening around the country after two men “probably” staged suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a third fled.   He said Tuesday that the third suspect is actively being sought by police.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said the country will tighten security at its borders. He declared three days of national mourning after what he says were probably the most tragic attacks the country has seen in peacetime.

Prosecutors say it’s not possible at this stage to establish any links between the attacks Tuesday in Brussels and those in Paris on Nov. 13 that left 130 people dead.

