Red Wings get 3-2 win over Sabres

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin, Riley Sheahan and Luke Glendening scored, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Detroit desperately needed the two points to boost its chances of extending the franchise’s postseason streak to 25.

The Red Wings pulled within a point of Boston for the third and final guaranteed spot from the Atlantic Division. Both teams have six games left in the regular season.

Detroit is tied with Philadelphia for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, but the Flyers have one more game to earn at least a point. Philadelphia beat Winnipeg 3-2 in overtime on Monday night.

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard gave up goals to Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart in a 61-second span late in the game.

