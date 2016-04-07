× Jilted lover who allegedly plotted murder of ex’s girlfriend added to FBI Most Wanted list

Brenda Delgado allegedly plotted the death of a Dallas dentist who was dating her former boyfriend. After her accomplices killed her romantic rival, she fled to Mexico, authorities say.

Delgado has been on the run for seven months, and the FBI added her Wednesday to its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

In a killing allegedly fueled by Delgado’s jealousy, the accused accomplices waited for dentist Kendra Hatcher at a parking garage in Dallas, then shot her.

Delgado, 33, was indicted on capital murder charges following the September shooting.

“Although she didn’t pull the trigger herself, she is still responsible for the murder,” said Thomas Class Sr. of the FBI’s Dallas division.

Delgado is the ninth woman placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List since it was created decades ago.

Jilted lover

For months, the FBI said, Delgado allegedly plotted to kill Hatcher.

“She was just waiting for the right opportunity, and the right people to carry it out,” the FBI said.

Delgado finally lured two accomplices with promises of money and a steady supply of drugs from her cartel sources, authorities said.

The accomplices allegedly killed Hatcher while she was gathering her items from her car in her apartment complex’s parking garage.

‘She was jealous’

Days before the killing, Delgado discovered her ex-boyfriend and Hatcher were planning to vacation in Mexico, according to authorities.

“Apparently she was jealous because the victim was dating her ex-boyfriend,” said Special Agent Jason Ibrahim of the FBI’s Dallas division.

Police arrested both co-conspirators, but Delgado allegedly fled the country after investigators interviewed her about the killing.

A federal fugitive warrant was issued in October.

“The only thing that I want is Delgado back and her to serve justice,” Bonnie Hatcher, the victim’s mother, told the FBI. “That is the only thing that I think about.”

No death sentence

Delgado has ties to Mexico, where investigators believe she is hiding. The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Mexico is opposed to the death sentence, and Dallas authorities have pledged to seek life in prison instead.

“We’re trying to get her extradited back here,” Dallas County District Attorney Susan Hawk told CNN affiliate KTVT.

“In order for us to do that, one of the conditions was the death penalty had to be off the table. She’s still charged with capital murder, which carries a life sentence.”

Women on FBI list

Since 1950, about 500 names have made the FBI list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Delgado is the ninth woman on that list.

Others who’ve shared her infamy include Ruth Eisemann-Schier, who kidnapped a millionaire’s daughter in 1968 and became the first woman on the list.

Months later, death row inmate Marie Dean Arrington fled from prison in her pajamas, earning a spot as the second woman on the list.

Black Panther activist Angela Yvonne Davis got her place as the third woman on the list for possessing weapons as a felon.

Other women on the list include gang leader Shauntay Henderson, who executed a man in Missouri in 2006.

Henderson was captured on March 31, 2007, the same day she was put on the list.

Before Delgado, she was the last woman added to the list