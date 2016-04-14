Operation Torque Wrench targets illegal auto repair shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN - Nine auto-repair shops have been ordered to shut down by the Michigan Secretary of State's office in an effort to crackdown on crooked mechanics.

It's all part of a campaign called 'Operation Torque Wrench,' tightening down on unlicensed repair shops and non certified auto mechanics throughout the state. Fred Woodhams with the Michigan Secretary of State's Office told FOX 17 this illegal activity could cause harm to uninformed customers.

"A one ton vehicle traveling down the highway, if those brakes go out you’re talking very serious injuries," said Woodhams. "Those are the types of things we want to prevent and don’t wanna see that happen."

Each shop was issued a cease and desist order for operating without a license after a growing number of consumer complaints.

"Certainly we put them on notice that they can face prosecution, it is illegal under state law," Woodhams said. "Unlicensed auto repair shops and non certified auto mechanics can pose a serious threat to motorists. A 'bungled' brake job or alignment job could cause the driver to lose control and cause an injury or worse for people."

FOX 17 stopped by one of those shops, Armando Fierro Auto, 1549 Chicago Dr. in Wyoming. Despite being ordered to shut down, our cameras found what appeared to be workers still on the clock. The alleged worker we spoke with said the owner was unavailable. The crew shut the garage doors after seeing our cameras.

"They’re certainly skirting the law and it’s troubling because these people could be working on your brakes," said Woodhams. "Maybe some people think they’re qualified to do repair work, certainly they’re not certified by us to do that work."

The complete list of shops:

Kent County

Armando Fierro Auto, 1549 Chicago Dr., Wyoming

AutoMex, 1549 Chicago Dr., Wyoming

Muskegon County

Walter Kinsey, 2076 N. Getty Rd., Muskegon

St. Joseph County

Southside Customs and Auto Sales, 419 S. Main Street, Three Rivers

Schoolcraft County

Bergy's Auto Repair, 6256 W. US Highway 2, Manistique

David Sundling, 4921 W. US Highway 2, Manistique

Lapeer County

Expert Restoration, 4704 Baldwin Rd., Metamora

Macomb County

Quick Lube, 111 N. Groesbeck Hwy., Mt. Clemens

Wayne County

Mahdin Auto Sale, 4114 E. Davison St., Detroit

The Secretary of State's Offices are supporting house legislation allowing administrative fines against unlicensed repair facilities similar to unlicensed auto dealers. Anyone with a complaint against a repair facility can call 888-767-6424.