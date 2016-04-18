Spring turkey hunting season opens Monday in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Spring turkey hunting season is opening Monday in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says licenses are available to hunt during one of several turkey seasons in April and May.
Spring turkey hunting licenses cost $15 and are available anywhere DNR licenses are sold or online. A Hunt 234 license offers 30 days of hunting in May.
The Spring Turkey Digest has hunting information and season dates.
2 comments
Turkey Hunting Sara
You can’t believe how stoked I am for hunting spring turkey this year. Only a few month left!
By far my favorite meat. Sure ducks are nice as well, but there is a reason we eat turkey on Thanks Giving.