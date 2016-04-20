Abigail Kopf to return home Wednesday, two months after the Kalamazoo shooting rampage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday is a day that many people had been hoping would arrive: the day that Abigail Kopf gets to return home from the hospital.
Abbie is the 14-year-old girl who survived a gunshot wound to the head in the Kalamazoo shooting rampage on February 20. She had been pronounced dead at the hospital, when through the squeeze of a hand, she came back.
Abbie’s recovery over the weeks that followed would primarily take place at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. She has had several special visitors to help raise her spirits, the most recent being beauty queen and current Miss Greater Kalamazoo, Jodi Beckman.
The Kopf family has been providing updates on GoFundMe and Facebook, and they plan to continue the updates for Abbie’s continued recovery at home.
4 comments
Kiersten
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for
the long run and it is time to be happy. I have learn this put up and if
I may I wish to counsel you some fascinating things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this
article. I wish to read even more things approximately it!
1
My outlook about this concern is totally different!
I understand that everyone has right on his/her own point of
view, but this one will provoke people to ruin their lives! https://goo.gl/VLpSVt
Heloísa
Aglomeração 2 – Seguiu a dieta alimentar análogo a dieta mediterrânea abundante popular na Europa igualmente. http://saturn.leipziger-messe.de/info.php?a%5B%5D=%3Ca%20href%3Dhttp%3A%2F%2Freceitasfaceis.info%2F%3Ereceita%20suco%20detox%20natural%3C%2Fa%3E
Zachery
Lecturer while attending college has become looking at
the entire day which involves %BT%. Person didn’t prevent the next day in either case.
Has the potential to smb give anyone with a lot of from that?