Abigail Kopf to return home Wednesday, two months after the Kalamazoo shooting rampage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday is a day that many people had been hoping would arrive: the day that Abigail Kopf gets to return home from the hospital.

Abbie is the 14-year-old girl who survived a gunshot wound to the head in the Kalamazoo shooting rampage on February 20. She had been pronounced dead at the hospital, when through the squeeze of a hand, she came back.

Abbie’s recovery over the weeks that followed would primarily take place at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. She has had several special visitors to help raise her spirits, the most recent being beauty queen and current Miss Greater Kalamazoo, Jodi Beckman.

The Kopf family has been providing updates on GoFundMe and Facebook, and they plan to continue the updates for Abbie’s continued recovery at home.