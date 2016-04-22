× Kalamazoo man arraigned on dog fighting charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is facing dog fighting-related charges after officials say several dogs were rescued from his property earlier this year.

Kelvin Eric Thomas was arraigned Thursday on six charges, including animal fighting, two counts of possessing animal fighting equipment, abandonment and/or cruelty to between four and ten animals, failing to keep dogs vaccinated and owning dogs without a license.

Seven pit bull type dogs and three Doberman pinchschers were seized from his Kalamazoo home Feb. 17.

The Humane Society of the United States says they assisted Kalamazoo County Animal Services with rescuing the animals from Thomas’ property.

“This individual may not have learned his lesson the first time, but we hope dogfighters will realize that they are not beyond the law,” Janette Reever, manager of animal fighting response for the Humane Society, said in a release when the dogs were rescued.

This is also not the first time he has faced dog fighting-related offenses. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of possessing fighting dogs and dog fighting equipment. He was sentenced to 160 hours of community service along with being ordered not to own dogs or dog fighting equipment on his property for two years.

Thomas is scheduled to be back in court May 4 for a preliminary exam.