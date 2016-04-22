New eBay scam: No product, no refund, too bad

Shop on eBay? With more and more sellers selling discount goods directly from China, you need to watch for deceptive sellers who claim they ship things, or issue refunds, but they really don't. And they make it difficult to dispute what happened so that you finally give up.
One man wants others to know his experience so it doesn't happen to them. Bob Masters was looking for some tools and found an eBay seller with tools at well-below-hardware-store prices.
The ad said the products were from China, but the seller appeared to have mostly good reviews (and 95% positive feedback), so Masters thought he would give it a try.
He ordered several items for his toolbox, but nothing ever showed up.
A month later, Masters says, he "filed a dispute with eBay. They contacted the seller, and the seller offered to send a replacement."
But two months later, the replacement for the lost tools failed to arrive as well!
"I thought the first one was lost in shipping," he said. "But neither the first item, nor the second item, ever showed up."
By the time he was able to file a second dispute, Masters says, months had gone by.
"They finally told me and eBay that they had refunded my money and told me to check my PayPal account, which I checked," he said. "But there was no refund."
We checked with eBay, and learned that eBay offers a 30-day money back guarantee. That's great for dealing with local sellers, but not someone shipping from China.
PayPal in 2015 extended its dispute window and now gives you six months to dispute a charge. But endless promises can make that deadline slip by, too, which is what ultimately happened with Masters.
"I'm out what I spent on it," Masters said. He wonders how many other dozens -- or hundreds -- of buyers, also never received items from this seller,and finally gave up.
So what can you do?
The easiest thing is to see where that item is coming from. If it says China, that should raise some red flags and require extra diligence.
Some Chinese sellers are fine. Remember, iPhones and almost everything else we buy are shipped from China.
But upon further review, this particular seller offered thousands of tools, electronics, even clothing items at prices that seem too good to be true.
Do they all really exist, or is it a copycat site, listing items from other, legitimate, sellers? Masters is not sure. That's why it’s essential to always use PayPal to pay. Read seller feedback carefully, especially negative feedback. (It's fairly easy to get shills to give positive reviews.)
If prices seem too low, question whether it is legitimate.
Masters suspects his seller was not legit. It turns out a number of the negative reviews said there was no product delivered and no refund months later.
"They play the game and they take people's money and don't ship things," he suspects.
Masters wonders how many other buyers never got refunds, even though the Chinese seller claimed it refunded their payment.
Be careful so you don't waste your money.
-- John Matarese
Captain Obvious
“No product, no refund, too bad” is not a “new” eBay scam. It has been happening since day one, which is why I stopped eBaying years ago. eBay and Paypal “guarantees” are only as good as their willingness to abide by them, and they are only willing to abide by them if it doesn’t cost them money. If they can’t track down the people who scam you and collect from them, they will not pay you back for your loss. Paypal and eBay are no more trustworthy than the scammers.
artoflivingstudios
I agree.. from day 1.. Ebay is the worst.
Roxanne
Wow!!! Thanks for your input, I thought eBay was guaranteed! Was looking to purchase vehicle just being “shipped” by eBay that my Mom saw on the news, that seemed like a similar scam!!!! Thanks sooo much!!! As a family with a modest income, we have “NO” $$$ to waste!!!
AK
And some buyers are scammers, too!
Saying they never got something when there was proof of delivery, an item was used and then returned or what have you and sellers are then left without almost ANY hope of recouping THEIR losses! 6 months for someone to use, break or change their mind about an item? That is CRAZY! Ebay will end up being it’s own worst enemy and people will end up leaving quicker by the month.
Wanita Wally
But you see that Ebay made money, right?
They took their cut right off the top before sending it to the chicoms.
My experience with ebay’s ethics is hardly positive.
Notice how they changed the bidding process so you couldn’t actually see the biodder?
Again. F’n thieves.
No better than the Fed Gov’t.
I am glad I ONLY used a CC to make transactions as ebay has tried to force me to pay for the thefts of funds that I’ve incurred. Thank God for CCs or I’d be out THOUSANDS!
ebay is an unethical immoral trading house with interests in profit.
Fuck ebay.
Amanda Foster
view travelers
ebay and scammer are team up to fool all people so they can steal all of your money
this site run by a criminal