Albion boy says man tried to lure him into vehicle

ALBION, Mich. — Police are investigating a possible case of a man attempting to lure a child into car.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Albion Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a male subject trying to lure a boy into a vehicle in the 600 block of Lynn Street. The investigation showed that a 10-year-old boy said a white male in his mid 30s approached the child in a black two-door vehicle and asked him if he wanted to come over and look at all his “stuff.” The boy said when he told the man no, the man asked him if he wanted to see him do a burnout and the boy said he told him no again.

At this point a friend of the boy’s came around the corner and the man drove away.

The man in the vehicle was described as a white male in his mid 30s, wearing a floppy hat like at a beach.

The vehicle was described as a black two-door, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call Silent Observer at (517) 629-2700 or the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269) 781-0911.