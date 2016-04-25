× Man involved in Grand Rapids crash last week dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who led police on a short chase before crashing has died.

Terrell Rena McDaniel, 41, died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the crash on April 20, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The incident happened about 1:00am last Wednesday when a police officer spotted a car speeding on Kalamazoo Avenue near Hall Street SE. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up and police say the officer discontinued the chase. About a minute later, a resident called 911 to report a single-car crash at Neland and Watkins SE. The car had hit a curb and a guide wire, rolled, and the driver, McDaniel, had been ejected.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.