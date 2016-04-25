Man involved in Grand Rapids crash last week dies

Posted 1:32 PM, April 25, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Neland and Hall SE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who led police on a short chase before crashing has died.

Terrell Rena McDaniel, 41, died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the crash on April 20, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The incident happened about 1:00am last Wednesday when a police officer spotted a car speeding on Kalamazoo Avenue near Hall Street SE. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up and police say the officer discontinued the chase.  About a minute later, a resident called 911 to report a single-car crash at Neland and Watkins SE.  The car had hit a curb and a guide wire, rolled, and the driver, McDaniel, had been ejected.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments