Tech Tuesday: Software to help teams play better

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--As more sports get underway for spring and summer, many athletes and coaches are looking for ways to get that extra edge on their competition. Casey Cochran from Genius Phone Repair has some ideas for apps to help in all different kinds of sports.

First, there's Zepp, a swing analyzer. Place it on the bottom of a tennis racket or baseball bat, and it can tell you how you're swinging, as well as how you can shift to make it work better for you.

There's also Hudl, an app that allows teams and athletes edit and share video of their plays, study play diagrams, and create highlight reels.

You can find those apps online, or in the iTunes and Google Play stores.