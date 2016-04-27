Woman charged with November armed robbery
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lansing woman has been arrested for an armed robbery last fall at an Eaton County gas station.
Sharon Davis was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to the armed robbery at the Speedway gas station at Saginaw and Creyts Road on in November 2015.
The judge denied bond for Davis.
