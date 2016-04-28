Caitlyn Jenner uses women’s room at Trump hotel, posts video

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has taken up Donald Trump’s offer and used the women’s restroom at one of his luxury buildings.

The Republican presidential candidate said last week that he believes transgender people should be able to use whichever bathroom they choose. Trump said North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom law,” which directs transgender people to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificates, has caused unnecessary strife.

Trump said that if Jenner — who won an Olympic gold medal as Bruce Jenner — were to walk into Trump Tower, she could use whichever bathroom she wanted.

Instead, Jenner used the women’s room — without incident — at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.

She posted a video titled “Bathroom Break” on her Facebook page.