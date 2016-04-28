Caitlyn Jenner uses women’s room at Trump hotel, posts video

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has taken up Donald Trump’s offer and used the women’s restroom at one of his luxury buildings.
The Republican presidential candidate said last week that he believes transgender people should be able to use whichever bathroom they choose. Trump said North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom law,” which directs transgender people to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificates, has caused unnecessary strife.
Trump said that if Jenner — who won an Olympic gold medal as Bruce Jenner — were to walk into Trump Tower, she could use whichever bathroom she wanted.
Instead, Jenner used the women’s room — without incident — at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.
She posted a video titled “Bathroom Break” on her Facebook page.
6 comments
Frank
And not a single F*** was given.
Kevin Rahe
Why should anyone affirm someone who finds their body to be a curse instead of a blessing even when it’s completely healthy?
Keet
That’s a dude named Bruce that likes to dress up like a woman. He has severe mental health issues that he desperately needs help with. He’s crying out for help.
Jean
I agree!! He can call himself whatever he wants but he’s basically just a man – a VERY tall man – dressed up like a woman!! There is nothing feminine about him in spite of the fake boobs and all the fillers he has added to HIS male figure!! Just absolutely ridiculous looking… in my opinion. The sad thing is he thinks… and the media hypes him up to be… a role model??? Too many genuine role models out there to use to influence our children!! Just another Kardashian using ridiculous measures to make a buck!!
slicker
Trump maintenance crew needed to shut the entire floor down to deodorize from the enormous poop
lovely Caitlyn forgot to flush. YIKES!
Jean
You can’t be a woman if you have a penis! “HE” has some real issue evidently of being a “WOMAN”, as he calls himself, since he still has his penis!!