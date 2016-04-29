SHAWANO, Wisc. -- Parents of children caught bullying in a Wisconsin town may have to pay a fine thanks to a new city ordinance, WPIX reports.
Wisconsin school to fine parents of children caught bullying
Kevin Rahe
What is their definition of “bullying?” The problem with this is that some people these days are interpreting mere criticism of certain freely-chosen acts or associations that isn’t directed at any particular individual as “bullying,” when it clearly is not. This is dangerous if it gets to be used to shut down free speech.