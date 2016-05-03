Policy change keeps UTVs from hitting the pavement

MICHIGAN, - State officials have deemed UTVs, or utility task vehicles, unsafe for the road after a recent policy change that’s catching a lot of owners off guard.
Fred Woodhams from the Secretary of State’s office said the policy change took effect 9 months ago, but some of those who own these off-road-vehicles are just now finding out.
“One thing to keep in mind is that these vehicles were never intended to be driven on the roadway,” said Woodhams. “It was never supposed to be for off-road vehicles being accessorized with additional features like a rear view mirror or blinker lights.”
However, people like Steve Cox from Lake Odessa have been modifying off-road-vehicles for years for legal street use. Prior to the policy change, an owner would need to get their vehicle inspected from an officer, obtain no-fault insurance, and get a title that would ultimately change a UTV into a modified pickup truck.
“I spent $2,500 to make it street legal and I pay all this money for insurance, it’s not cheap,” said Cox.
However, a policy change coming down from the Secretary of State’s office now prohibits modified off-road vehicles from operating on the road. There is a clause that allows those who’ve made the changes prior to be ‘grand-fathered’ in. But they’re not out of the woods yet.
Cox found out about the policy change after his insurance company dropped him. And with no insurance he can’t renew his plates. This essentially phases out any ‘grand-fathered’ UTV from hitting the road, which is a shock to dealers too.
“They didn’t notify the dealers,” said Brad Schroeder with Village Motor Sports of Grand Rapids. “The State of Michigan issued the policy change and it was pretty much effective immediately.”
It’s a change the state says had to happen.
“When we saw pictures of some of these vehicles with child seats in the back of them, we knew it was time to take action,” said Woodhams.
Cox hasn’t given up on staying street legal but says he’s called every insurance company in the state and nobody will cover him.
However it’s not like this in every state, Indiana currently allows UTV and ATV use on more than 30 county roads.
Ed
It’s ok to ride a motorcycle without a helmet on the road but you can’t ride in a vehicle that has a roll cage and seat belts … Idiots
Mark
Yes exactly!!! Well said
Steve
BAD ADVERTISEMENT FOR VILLAGE!!!!
NO HELMET AND THE GUY GOING CRAZY WITH THE POLARIS, NO GOOD!!!!… GLAD THEY WILL BE OUT! almost run into one another day!
Mark
You could make that argument with any motorized vehicle.
Ron perry
Stay out of my life you dumb ass state employees
Bryan
Oh, save us from ourselves Mr State!
Said no one. They are pissed about not being able to tax the hell out of it, or have their nannies crying about getting around their absurd mandates.
Glen
State is so worried about this when they havent figured out how to fix the roads. Utv’s may be the only thing to handle the roads here soon. We have Motorcyclists without helmets with kids on the back that barely touch the pegs. Smart cars and some economy cars are actually smaller then these 4 seater Utv’s. Let them roll on back roads!
jim
I can see these UTV’S being modified to be made street legal. They get better millage then my truck. I even thought of doing it. I only drive 13 miles to work and back. This is other no merit law by the state of Michigan.
They have roll cages and a five point harness (that is better then a seat belt). I agree with the other comments. The state is using public safety as a ruse cuz they can’t tax it!
Mark
I just looked up the weight of a smart car (1800 pounds) and the weight of a 1000 polaris (1644lbs) seems like no difference at all when you compare both to a Big Rig!
Brian Parks
So the Secretary of State circumvented the Michigan Congress and enacted a “rule” (a.k.a. law). This was introduced in Congress, yet it didn’t come to the floor. That means it didn’t have the support to become law. The SoS is out of line here.
Mark
So what is the difference when children ride with adults on snowmobiles? They share some roads with autos. This is an easy fix, you allow these vehicles on seasonal roads and roads within a mile or 2 of an off road trail head. I’m not sure what the problem is? What is the logic? I’m seriously baffled on this one?