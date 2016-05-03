Policy change keeps UTVs from hitting the pavement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN, - State officials have deemed UTVs, or utility task vehicles, unsafe for the road after a recent policy change that’s catching a lot of owners off guard.

Fred Woodhams from the Secretary of State’s office said the policy change took effect 9 months ago, but some of those who own these off-road-vehicles are just now finding out.

“One thing to keep in mind is that these vehicles were never intended to be driven on the roadway,” said Woodhams. “It was never supposed to be for off-road vehicles being accessorized with additional features like a rear view mirror or blinker lights.”

However, people like Steve Cox from Lake Odessa have been modifying off-road-vehicles for years for legal street use. Prior to the policy change, an owner would need to get their vehicle inspected from an officer, obtain no-fault insurance, and get a title that would ultimately change a UTV into a modified pickup truck.

“I spent $2,500 to make it street legal and I pay all this money for insurance, it’s not cheap,” said Cox.

However, a policy change coming down from the Secretary of State’s office now prohibits modified off-road vehicles from operating on the road. There is a clause that allows those who’ve made the changes prior to be ‘grand-fathered’ in. But they’re not out of the woods yet.

Cox found out about the policy change after his insurance company dropped him. And with no insurance he can’t renew his plates. This essentially phases out any ‘grand-fathered’ UTV from hitting the road, which is a shock to dealers too.

“They didn’t notify the dealers,” said Brad Schroeder with Village Motor Sports of Grand Rapids. “The State of Michigan issued the policy change and it was pretty much effective immediately.”

It’s a change the state says had to happen.

“When we saw pictures of some of these vehicles with child seats in the back of them, we knew it was time to take action,” said Woodhams.

Cox hasn’t given up on staying street legal but says he’s called every insurance company in the state and nobody will cover him.

However it’s not like this in every state, Indiana currently allows UTV and ATV use on more than 30 county roads.