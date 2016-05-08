Lawyers say thousands of unemployed mistakenly charged with fraud
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some lawyers say a $47 million computer system that came online after the state’s unemployment insurance agency laid off about 400 people in 2012 has mistakenly charged thousands of people with fraud.
A group of state lawmakers is holding legislative hearings this month to see what can be done as court proceedings continue.
Rep. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) says he wants legislation on the House floor by the end of the month to address problems at the agency after an audit found issues with attempts to contact those accused.
Agency director Sharon Moffett-Massey says the system was not wrongly charging people with fraud. She says it used the same information as people who review fraud cases.
NICOLE H.
AMEN!!!! AND I AM ONE OF THOSE 1000’s WHO HAD MY $9000.00 TAX RETURN STOLEN BY THESE CROOKS ALSO TO PAY OFF THEIR BOGUS “FRAUD CHARGES!!!!” THEY CLAIM I RECEIVED AN $8000.00 “OVERPAYMENT” THEN DECLARED IT “FRAUD” AND DENIED ME 3 TIMES FOR A FORMAL HEARING OR REJUDICATION?!?!
SO…..WHEN DO I GET MY STOLEN $$$ BACK MICHIGAN FOR YOUR “FRAUDULENT” CLAIMS & ACTIONS!?!?!
NICOLE H.
OH…AND I FORGOT TO MENTION THAT THEY ARE CLAIMING THAT I OWE THEM $39,000.00+ IN FINES & INTEREST CHARGES ETC!!!
If that’s not just icing on this Convoluted, Bureaucratic, Cake of Injustice… then I don’t know what is?!
Frederick Leggett
Who should we contact for res
Loren
Any good Attorney I can call. I was a victim as well for Unemployment Fraud.
dwanda
my daughter was a victim
Michelle Harvey
They said I stole $30,000 and used their formula that includes accrued interest and (3) times what they day you stole charging that I owe $127,000 plus charging me with Fraud. I did not know none of this until I got a background check for a job. The company was nice enough to tell me and I was flabbergasted and pissed. Now considering they have denied me for unemployment since September 2015. In addition to taking $7,000.00 tax refund from me for 2015.. Mean less to say I did not file taxes this year because of this b.s…….. I need to know where to sign up for\with the class action suit because I want my money and I mean every last penny!!!!!!!