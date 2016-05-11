Spectrum Health- Stress Test with Dr. Bitner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Diana Bitner is a specialist in women's health at Spectrum Health. She knows how important it is to keep the hearth healthy, which is why she took a stress test to check on her own health.

The stress test only takes about an hour, and only requires about 10 minutes of exercise.

First a cardiologist will take pictures of the heart, looking at the functions and structures of the heart.

Next they'll have the patient exercise on a treadmill to record a maximum predicted heart rate. Typically it takes an average of eight to ten minutes for the heart to reach its maximum heart rate.

Once the maximum heart rate is reached, the treadmill is stopped and the patient has to quickly lie down, where the cardiologist will take more pictures of the heart.

Dr. Bitner recommends that if you have induced chest pain or exercise induced fatigue during exercise, it might be a good idea to take the test.

She got her results back within a couple of days, and they came back perfect.

