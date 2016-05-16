Bakery owner says customer canceled cake order after finding out she was Muslim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan bakery owner is upset after she says a customer canceled a cake order after finding out she and her husband are Muslim.
Zeinab Mohamed says when the buyer found out the her last name she canceled the order, saying a her husband was a war veteran and would never buy a cake from a Muslim. Mohamed's husband is not only Muslim, but a war veteran himself.
Mohamed, the owner of Sweetcakez, says she received the customer's hurtful message last week. The message read:
Hey actually were [sic] going to order our cake somewhere else my husband just found out your [sic] Muslim. And I'm not against it but he is because he was in Iraq fighting for our country against your people. He even changed his new doctor because the new one he was referred to was Muslim and he just said somethings [sic] and said he doesnt [sic] feel comfortable having you make our cake. I'm so sorry
"I was trying to understand it, trying to comprehend what I was reading and I was just in complete shock" said Mohamed. "My only response to her was 'My people? What does that mean?'"
The sender claimed her husband fought in Iraq and doesn't feel comfortable with Mohamed making their cake.
"My people aren't from Iraq, I am from Somalia" said Mohamed. "I just couldn't comprehend what she was saying . I was baffled. I really didn't have a response for her."
Mohamed's husband, also Muslim, fought for our country, serving three years in the United States Navy.
"When I heard it I was let down, but also really just hurt by it because I had thought we've moved away from some of that" said Javon Borst, Zeinab's husband. "To have it hit so close to some was hurtful."
Borst was a Navy medic, and says it didn't matter a person's race or religion when someone needed help during his time of service.
"I remember when I was working at Andrews Air Force Base, we lost one guy on Christmas Day as he actually landed back in the states" said Borst. "I was holding his hand, you know? We both had our dog tags showing because it was hot and it was very busy. We’re unloading him and he’s holding my hand and to think that none of that mattered, no one’s religious identity mattered. All that mattered was you were brothers and family. I was hurt because that’s not the broader view. I was just really let down that that could actually happen.”
Both Zeinab and Javon were left hurt, trying to understand why they were targeted for their beliefs when they have much more in common with the customer than they thought.
"It's almost as if their husband didn't realize that he fought amongst Muslims too" said Mohamed. "There are a lot of Muslim soldiers that are fighting right next to him and it's as if that didn't even matter."
But Zeinab doesn't want to show the person's name, saying she knows the backlash they'd get. With hurtful words already thrown at her, she doesn't want the cycle to continue.
"The problem isn't so much the person, it's the message they're portraying" said Mohamed. "I feel like unless we deal with the message, there will continue to be another person that will say the same thing. There will maybe be hundreds more that feel the same way that this person feels if we don't fix what the message is."
Zeinab says it's disheartening to know that she's going to encounter people like this while doing what she loves, making cakes, but that's not going to stop her from running Sweetcakez. She hopes the person will open their heart and accept everyone to stop any cycle of hate.
Vince
You can’t legislate stupid out of the population, I am afraid.
This is what has come from making bombs and University president salaries a priority over education in this country.
(Heck, EVERYTHING is a higher priority than education in this country!)
So now we have a population full of people who don’t know the difference between an Iraqi, a Somali, a Muslim, or a Hindu, let alone be able to make complex differentiations between people within one of these categories.
I honestly feel bad for all these immigrants pouring into this country thinking that they are going to get a great education and be set for life. That dream has been dead for a long time, even for white people. Now the American way of life (unless you are really wealthy) is a substandard education, followed by forced undertaking of large-scale debt in order to fund the country and to keep the population dumb and in a state of perpetual financial servitude. Judging from this article, that strategy is working beautifully.
On behalf of the few remaining Americans who are not utter cretins, I apologize for this man. He unfortunately speaks for many people though, probably a majority of the country even. It says a lot about the USA, and what it says is not good. Not good at all.
NativeOfMichigan
And much of this idiot behavior is due to Donald Duck leadership.
Mark Stralkowski
What does Donald Trump have to do with this story . People have had enough That is why he will be elected president so better get use to it.
Carolyn Falkner
Enough of what?
Andrew
Political correctness, catering to the lowest common denominator, putting the interests of non-US citizens ahead of the interests of US citizens, the deliberate dismantling and undermining of the US Constitution, blatant and unchecked treason….shall I continue?
Veteran from Maryland
Everything. It’s symptomatic of the extreme right wing of the Republican party. They demonize people – Muslims, Mexicans, foreigners, etc., and the ignorant buys into it. This lady’s husband was also in the US military for heaven’s sake. How much more can you ask of him? I bet that most of those with negative comments here did not serve one single day in the military. As for those who are talking negative about Iraq and even Vietnam, pray tell me, when did Iraq or Vietnam attack the USA? It was our military that went over there under false pretenses and killed thousands of their people. Not the other way around. This is a fact not political correctness.
Sarge
You’re so full if crap it must be running out of your ears. Ignorance? Is trying, desperately as is the case with the leftist traitors, to DENY the actual fact that iz-slime IS MOST DEFINITELY a big problem in this world.
Ignorance? Is the traitorous acts of the obammy administration to force its socialist / communist / Marxist anti-American anti-god left-wing racist agenda down the throats of an unwilling populace as it flies in the face of what that populace demands.
Ignorance? Is the continued attacks upon our Constitution and way of life by you disgusting leftist pigs while thinking we wont do anything about it.
To answer your next failed attempt at an attack of arrogance … i served a full career on active duty and served in 3 separate combat engagements. Any traitorous pig who backs your bullshit about an illegal war obviously was never there. We got the biggest WMD in Iraq. Your “little boy who would be king” obammys namesake .. Saddam himself. I was there as saw, first had all the mass destruction he was responsible for…. so you can cram that BS right back up your azz where it came from
CuDa
dumbest post of the month moron! Trump has nothing to do with any of this…since you are so uninformed he is running for potus to change the failing of America from liberal morons like you!
CuDa
You prove your own point about the need for education lumping Nationalities with religions as if they are interchangeable… please get an education before posting criticism!
Yeah Right
I call BS
OnIt
My thoughts exactly. This screams of some lib, ‘trying’ to look like someone not so ‘enlightened’, aka known to them as the stupid masses who don’t share their view, looking to make anti muslim viral news.
Now I want to see gay couples race into this bakery for their wedding cake orders. Oh wait, that won’t happen, because libs are truly cowards who only come out to play when PC gov is covering their ••ses.
Andre Meir
I did not see Hitler, but I saw Trump. I did not the Nazis, but the saw scum like you.
Andre Meir
I did not see Hitler, but I saw Trump. I did not see the Nazis, but I saw scum like you. I am sorry I had so many typos in my previous reply.
Milhouse
If you truly believe what you just said (and Im sure you do) then you are in-fact the stupid masses. I’m sorry that our education system has failed you. As an educator I pride myself on shaping these enlightened individuals that are helping to defeat the ignorance which you so proudly defend. My kindergarten students have a broader world view than you. Again, my apologies that our great country could produce such an uneducated p.o.s as you.
Chris
That’s like me canceling a cake because their last name starts with Van or ends in ma.
John Grimes
If true, that is seriously ignorant behavior.
gmcmi
I would not buy from muss. I refuse to see a muss doctor. They need to stop running to the west and make cakes in their peoples land. Good for this husband not wanting this muss to bake his cake. Just the way he made his statement about holding someones hand you know? sounded terrible.Go back to Somalia and make it great! Then kuddos to you there!
Carolyn Falkner
You are ignorant, as are a lot of people. Running west? What the hell are you talking about? You do realize that many, many Muslims are born in this country (eventhose with names you won’t make an effort to pronounce). Question, how would you know if a doctor was a Muslim or not?
Beth Nunn
You sir have no couth! Truly, I don’t know why your family isn’t sad you are attached to them by blood. You can’t even recognize TRUTH when you see or hear it due to IT being so different from your belief system. I work with Muslim physicians, nurses, nursing assistants and other medical personnel that happen to be Muslim. Many of them were born in other countries however quite a few are “home grown”…they are even more professional at work than many ignorant people, like you. I visit their homes and with their families and I would be proud to call them brother or sister. Have you truly gotten to know any Muslim people before you hate what you do not know? Because I did… And although not every one of them is perfect, they are a lot less racist than you are!
gmcmi
My husband fought and was wounded and disabled in Vietnam. He never wanted anything to do with any vietnamese. When they were acting like animals trying to get on copters on top of the embassy in Saigon he was mortified they pushed women and children off the roof for the adult males to get on. He said they are like that and that is why the war was lost to North. He would tell horror stories of how the troops of the south behaved badly. He hated that so many were allowed to immigrate here. He claimed they would never fight if needed to save the states. He wanted nothing to ever do with any except he said he would always be polite but that was it. He would not give them the time of day. I guess this many felt the same way about the muslim people. I don’t blame him because I know what hard feelings come from trying to save people who are not capable to even save themselves.
Andrew
Thank you for proving Vince’s point so vividly.
RickSimpson
You are painfully ignorant. I pray that the educated millennial generation can stifle the racist rhetoric, which your generation (in large part) so gladly propagates. YOU are what is dragging this once great nation into the gutter. Cheers.
Andrew
Out of curiosity, I wonder what sort of response you would get if you went to this bakery and ordered a cake topped with real bacon. Would they refuse to do it on religious grounds? Would they charge you a prohibitive amount in an effort to discourage you from placing the order? Chocolate cake with bacon on it is really good, as it happens. Maybe if the shoe were on the other foot, if people actually had to put themselves in the position of other people, they would be a bit more understanding and wouldn’t be offended when people want their services provided by certain kinds of individuals.
No, in a perfect world it really shouldn’t matter. But we do not live in a perfect world, we live in this world. And in this world it does matter. So quit being such whiners and accept the fact that some businesses don’t cater to certain kinds of people, and some people don’t use businesses run by certain kinds of people. That is the kind of world we live in, because that is the kind of creatures human beings are. We discriminate. All of us. All the time.
AI Johnson
They’d probably make it with real turkey bacon😉
But on a serious note, your logic leads one to think segregation or apartheid is tolerable because “hey humans suck”! You may want to think your logic through. Just because some people do something wrong, does not make it justifiable or even tolerable. Stand up for people that are discriminated against and treated unequally. It can be our small way of improving ourselves and the world we live in🙂
Joseph Smith
“Would they refuse to do it on religious grounds?”
Most probably, no! Muslims are only prohibited from eating pork, not touching or handling it. She can sure enough make a cake topped with bacon. They don’t even nee to discourage the customer from placing such an order.
Aaron D Borst
I really don’t see what the problem is here other than people being too sensitive. One person is an ignorant bigot and the other person is Muslim. If i were the bakery owner I wouldn’t want to make a cake for that person anyways, it seems as if there is a mutual interest in not performing this service. Both of these parties need to grow up.
Shaun
You’re**
If you’re gonna be racist, at least get your grammar right so that you’re not a soft target lol
Joseph
As a US veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom I have seen situations like this play out across the nation since 9-11 occurred. I understand and acknowledge that not all veterans will agree on the same ideas of middle east affairs, however we ALL took an oath to serve and defend our nation’s liberties and the citizens living in it regardless of belief or skin color. Which is why I am both ashamed and appalled at the disgraceful behavior being displayed against our citizens. An American is an American whether born or immigrant, and to see such a poor demonstration of national unity is a shameful insult for everything we have bled for and died for. On behalf of myself and veterans across the nation I would like to extend my deepest apologies to this family, and I can only say please take comfort in the knowledge we do not all share this shameful idealism.
Brian
There is nothing wrong with this. If you want to demonize him then you can also demonize BLM since they demonize all police for a few rare occurrences
Sherrie Saadeh
I wonder if that woman would also refuse to serve a same sex couple or transgender individual? We so badly need education but instead of providing facts, media outlets prefer increasing readership and will repeat and repeat the rhetoric of the Donald Trumps until we all have it burned into our conciousness and it becomes a fact, a must, gospel. Sad. Sad. Sad. Muslims are pedaling hard to change the talk and become more visible and accessible but who can keep up with the media or politicians who can spend billions on their campaigns.
Andre Meir
I did not see Hitler, but I saw Trump. I did not see the Nazis, but I saw scum like his supporters. Now we can clearly see what brought Hitler to power in Germany. If it happens here in USA, it will end the same way.
Andre Meir
Iraq did not attack USA and make it a terrorist haven, but we invaded Iraq under false pretenses, killed hundreds of thousands of their people and made it a safe haven for all types of terrorists. We never acknowledge our crime and we always blame the victims.
Sick of PC hurt fealings.
Cry baby cake baker. Most people are prejudice about something. Get over it.
EdwardTeach
Smart choice,I would not put my family at risk either. Don’t put your family at risk to prove anything.
Anthony Rodriguez
Just think what a wonderful world this would be if there was no muslims.
Shiloh's Mom
An absolutely non-story here. Another attempt for Fox 17 to stir up crap or they have completely become clueless as to what is newsworthy and what is just plain gossip. Bottom line is the cake buyer had every right to cancel her order and go elsewhere, NO MATTER WHAT HER REASON WAS. That is her right. Was she misguided, discriminatory, or unwise, especially about writing the note? Absolutely. But last time I checked this was a free country and the CUSTOMER has every right to purchase whatever they want from whomever they want! This is story is absolutely ridiculous. And Fox reporters – go back to journalism school – a GOOD one this time!
Yeah Right
A real news outlet would dig into the story about the serviceman dying on Christmas Day at Andrews AFB, where he held his hand.
Look it up, never happened.
This story is pure BS propaganda.
USA Citizen
Do not forget that the Ft. Hood traitor/murderer was Muslim AND in the US Military.
Just as being Muslim does not automatically mean a person is a terrorist it is also true that just because a Muslim is in the US Military does not mean they love the USA and are not a terrorist or terrorist supporter/sympathizer.
Rebecca
Glad the woman cancelled her cake order from the muslim bakery owner. She has every right to buy her cake where she wants! Why should we support the very people who hat us and want to kill us? THEY don’t support our laws, our Christian belief system, or anything else AMERICAN.
Female Veteran
I can understand why the husband cancelled the cake order to a point. I served in Afghanistan and ever since returning home, I find it really difficult to deal with, honestly, anyone from that area of the world. Is it logical? No, and I realize that, but I still can’t help it. I am still dealing with the things I witnessed while being deployed and being around Afghanis, Iraqis, Muslims, etc makes it even worse. This husband has every right to cancel the order…no matter his reason. On a side note, his wife really needs a lesson on compassion towards her husband and what he dealt with in the military. To write that to the bakery owner was really unnecessary!
Marg
This is all made up bull to get attention! Fox is so gullible!
Marg
She probably saw this article about the gay pastor in TX who is a liar and made up a big lie about a cake and then filed a lawsuit against Whole Foods. It was posted here last week! Lying Gays and Lying Muslims! P.S. Look at that note, it did not come from Facebook! http://fox17online.com/2016/05/16/gay-pastor-apologizes-for-making-up-cake-slur-drops-whole-foods-lawsuit/
EdwardTeach
I don’t trust muslim doctors, teachers and I don’t trust them around my food. I will not put my family or myself in harms way in the name of political correctnes or multiculturalism.
EdwardTeach
The Stranger within my gate,He may be true or kind,But does not talk my talk –I cannot feel his mind.I see the face and the eyes and the mouth,But not the soul behind.The men of my own stock,They may do ill or well,But they tell the lies I am wonted to,They are used to the lies I tell;And we do not need interpretersWhen we go to buy and sell.The stranger within my gates,He may be evil or good,But I cannot tell what powers control –What reasons sway his mood;Nor when the Gods of his far-off landShall repossess his blood.The men of my own stock,Bitter bad they may be,But, at least, they hear the things I hear,And see the things I see;And whatever I think of them and their likesThey think of the likes of me.This was my father’s beliefAnd this is also mine:Let the corn be of all one sheaf –And the grapes be all one vine,Ere our children’s teeth are set on edgeBy bitter bread and wine.
Kelvin Urena
So much “feelings” hurt in this section, suck it up buttercups this is reality!!!!