Law gives judges more leeway to restore driving privileges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law will give people who have lost their driving privileges more of an opportunity to persuade a judge to restore their license under certain conditions.
The bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Rick Snyder expands a circuit judge’s authority to set aside the secretary of state’s determination regarding a revoked, suspended or restricted driver’s license.
The measure is intended to help people remain employed or land a job when their license is taken away in cases such as drunken driving. They could become eligible for restricted driving privileges but only if they install an ignition interlock device in their car.
Snyder says the law “increases accountability in regard to issuing restricted licenses when appropriate.” It will take effect in August.
4 comments
Tom Schwencer
these ignition interlock are a big joke. They keep you on them for every and they are not cheap. Don’t eat a egg sand witch and blow in it or it will say you have been drinking. Other food will do the same thing….
stm8r
Better than not being able to drive at all
Jay
Ken 2014 I had my interlock and installed and I still have it what a blessing
Mark
If you have a “Right” to travel, then it is not a privilege . You don’t have to show ID unless you have committed a crime. Brown v . Texas.