Law gives judges more leeway to restore driving privileges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law will give people who have lost their driving privileges more of an opportunity to persuade a judge to restore their license under certain conditions.

The bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Rick Snyder expands a circuit judge’s authority to set aside the secretary of state’s determination regarding a revoked, suspended or restricted driver’s license.

The measure is intended to help people remain employed or land a job when their license is taken away in cases such as drunken driving. They could become eligible for restricted driving privileges but only if they install an ignition interlock device in their car.

Snyder says the law “increases accountability in regard to issuing restricted licenses when appropriate.” It will take effect in August.