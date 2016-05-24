Hilarious: ‘Chewbacca mom’ takes James Corden and J.J. Abrams to work

Posted 10:25 AM, May 24, 2016, by , Updated at 10:38AM, May 24, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

Chewbacca Mom – aka Candace Payne – is still laughing!

Payne posted a Facebook Live video last week, in which she buys and tries on a Chewbacca mask that makes the character’s trademark sound when the mouth opens. Payne then laughs hysterically.

The video has been watched more than 140 million times.

Payne joined James Corden for a skit on the “Late Late Show” Monday in which she was driving the host to work.

During the “ride,” Corden was running late and kept urging Payne to get going. But she couldn’t stop laughing at her mask.

“You know you don’t sound anything like Chewbacca, right?” Corden said.

All of a sudden, “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams appears in the backseat, disagrees with Corden and even gives Payne some tips.

Later in the show Cordon had another surprise for Payne:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment