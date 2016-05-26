Strip club sign causes controversy

HARRISON, MI (WNEM) — A billboard for a strip club is raising some eyebrows.
The sign for Miceli’s Corner, an adult entertainment business in the Clare County community of Harrison, is encouraging women from the graduating class of 2016 to apply.
“If you’re a graduate you want to go to college,” said Lisa Mulholland, Harrison resident.
Mulholland said young girls that age should be buried in their studies, not slinking around a pole.
The sign is getting attention region-wide on Facebook.
Another resident, Lisa Dickerson, said she thinks the sign is downright wrong.
“Children fresh out of high school shouldn’t be taking their clothes off for money. I think it’s sickening,” Dickerson said.
TV5 was not able to get a hold of the owner for comment.
Mulholland wants the sign taken down.
“They’re good people, but I still don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right at all,” Mulholland said.
7 comments
Nate
Two things:
1. If you are opposed to the activity going on in the building, oppose that activity, not the sign which advertises for it.
2. Make a list of every business in Harrison that is hiring, take a good long look at it, and then count the number of graduates you have. Do the math. Figure it out. Then either kiss your kids goodbye, or help them pick out pasties.
daceypressman
Recruiting children is nothing new. Just read “When Bubbles Popped” by Lola Laslo.
Billy
A 18 year old high school graduate is not a child dumbass
Brent
good reason to go there. who wants to watch old chubby washed up women on a pole?
Billy
Young pussy always smells better
Bob
Young pussy always smells better
jackirison123
