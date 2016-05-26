Strip club sign causes controversy

Posted 8:12 PM, May 26, 2016, by , Updated at 08:47PM, May 26, 2016
HARRISON, MI (WNEM) — A billboard for a strip club is raising some eyebrows.

The sign for Miceli’s Corner, an adult entertainment business in the Clare County community of Harrison, is encouraging women from the graduating class of 2016 to apply.

“If you’re a graduate you want to go to college,” said Lisa Mulholland, Harrison resident.

Mulholland said young girls that age should be buried in their studies, not slinking around a pole.

The sign is getting attention region-wide on Facebook.

Another resident, Lisa Dickerson, said she thinks the sign is downright wrong.

“Children fresh out of high school shouldn’t be taking their clothes off for money. I think it’s sickening,” Dickerson said.

TV5 was not able to get a hold of the owner for comment.

Mulholland wants the sign taken down.

“They’re good people, but I still don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right at all,” Mulholland said.

