Alabama woman killed by fire ants while planning her mother’s funeral

SELMA, Ala. — An Alabama woman died after she was attacked by fire ants one day after her mother died, according to reports.

An Alabama family buried a mother and grandmother on Thursday at a double funeral, according to WHNS. The two women died just one day apart.

On May 20, Kalyn Rolan was in Selma making funeral arrangements for her mother, Roberta Lynn, when she was attacked by fire ants.

”The ants started coming out and getting all over her and she came off the haystack and my son said he grabbed her and put her on the ground, took her clothes off trying to help her to save her but he couldn’t save her,” said Sheila Rolan, the victim’s mother-in-law.

Family members said Kalyn was severely allergic to fire ants and started swelling to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

“She died in my son’s arms. I can only imagine what he’s going through right now, you know, and then having to save her mother too,” said Sheila.

The 29-year-old leaves behind a husband and two young boys. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs.

On the GoFundMe page, Sheila Alexander Rolan wrote:

“She was preparing May 20th to attend her viewing on May 21st… unfortunately she didn’t make it. On May 20th she lost her life … she got into fire ants and had allergic reaction to them and died.”

