School closings and cancellations

Parades and events for Memorial Day 2016

Posted 1:20 PM, May 27, 2016, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 27, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Memorial-Day

File photo

WEST MICHIGAN — Below is a list of parades and events across West Michigan this Memorial Day.

Kent County:

  • Caledonia Parade — Monday, May 30 at noon (Begins at Caledonia High School football field and continues through Main Street)
  • Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m.  (Starts at Lyon and Monroe and goes up Monroe and ceremony follows at Veterans Park)
  • Lowell Parade — Monday, Mat 30 at 10 a.m.
  • Wyoming Memorial Day Ceremony — Monday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Garden (2300 DeHoop Avenue SW — adjacent to Wyoming Department of Public Safety)
  • Rockford Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. (Beginning at the Rockford Cabin)

Allegan County: 

Barry County:

  • Hastings Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. (Begins on Main Street)

Ionia County:

  • Ionia Annual Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. (Beginning on Main Street downtown)

Montcalm County:

Muskegon County: 

Ottawa County:

  • Grand Haven Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Holland Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at  9:30 a.m.
  • Hudsonville Memorial Day Service — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. (Veterans Park)
  • Jamestown Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30 at 10:00am
  • Jenison Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m.
  • Zeeland Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. (Begins at Maine Avenue and Centennial Street. Ceremony follows at Lincoln Street Cemetery)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • WilliamJPoorman

    Interesting story but I was disappointed that you mention nothing about what functionality will be included and what is the likely date to market and likely price range.”””
    ❥❥❥❥❥❥❥ Read.More.Detail….
    ✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
    ━━━————————————————————————-━━━

    Reply
  • Supermini

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come
    back from now on. I want to encourage you to definitely continue
    your great work, have a nice afternoon!

    Reply