Parades and events for Memorial Day 2016
WEST MICHIGAN — Below is a list of parades and events across West Michigan this Memorial Day.
Kent County:
- Caledonia Parade — Monday, May 30 at noon (Begins at Caledonia High School football field and continues through Main Street)
- Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. (Starts at Lyon and Monroe and goes up Monroe and ceremony follows at Veterans Park)
- Lowell Parade — Monday, Mat 30 at 10 a.m.
- Wyoming Memorial Day Ceremony — Monday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Garden (2300 DeHoop Avenue SW — adjacent to Wyoming Department of Public Safety)
- Rockford Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. (Beginning at the Rockford Cabin)
Allegan County:
- Allegan Memorial Day Parade — Downtown Allegan (269) 673-5116
- Martin Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. (Beginning at Martin High School)
- Plainwell Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
- Douglas Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
- Otsego Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. (Beginning at Memorial Park at N. Farmer Street)
- Saugatuck Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
- Wayland Memorial Day Parade — Monday May 30 at 11 a.m.
Barry County:
- Hastings Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. (Begins on Main Street)
Ionia County:
- Ionia Annual Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. (Beginning on Main Street downtown)
Montcalm County:
- Sheridan VFW Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
Muskegon County:
- Lakeside Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. (Begins at Lakeshore Drive at McCracken — Lakeside District
Ottawa County:
- Grand Haven Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.
- Holland Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.
- Hudsonville Memorial Day Service — Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. (Veterans Park)
- Jamestown Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30 at 10:00am
- Jenison Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m.
- Zeeland Parade — Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. (Begins at Maine Avenue and Centennial Street. Ceremony follows at Lincoln Street Cemetery)
