Eight kittens, two cats found abandoned near swamp

ALTO, Mich. — Eight kittens and two mother cats were found Saturday night, apparently dumped in a swamp.
The Moore family found the broken cage off 60th Street near Alden Nash in Alto.
"The crate was full of urine and feces and water," said Mariah Moore, who rescued the cats. "A thunderstorm had come in that day, so they were all soaked and it was wet down there, full of poison ivy and it was terrible. It was just awful to see. Nothing deserves to go through that."
Moore believes the crate was thrown into the swamp from a moving car, considering the cage's condition.
"The cage was mangled. We couldn't find the door to the little kennel," said Moore. "I don't know what they were thinking. All I can say is, 'I just wish people would treat them like they should be treated.' When I got them they were starving and dehydrated and just wanted some love, so we need them to have forever families who will love them and be responsible families who will spay and neuter them, take them to the vet, love them forever."
If you'd like to adopt one of the cats, contact Mariah at Mariah@MariahMoore.org or on Facebook.
Maureen
There is a no kill cat shelter called Focus on Ferals here in Grand Rapids. They have all types of kitties from full grown to babies and their moms. They take wonderful care of them there and take them to the vet, get them fixed, shots, de wormed, and ready to be adopted. If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in please give them a shout or send an email. If you email someone the response is typically faster. Check out their Facebook page. Focus on Ferals.
