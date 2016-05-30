NBC Sports employee found dead behind Benton Harbor hotel

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – An Oregon man working for NBC Sports at the Senior PGA Tournament in Benton Harbor this weekend was found dead behind his hotel.
The body of Neiko Dominic Bernardo, 43, was found behind the Holiday Inn Express on Pipestone Road Sunday morning. Investigators say they found suspected controlled substances in Bernardo’s hotel room.
The cause of Bernardo’s death is unknown at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The Senior PGA Tournament was held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor this weekend.
2 comments
Bernie
If he was working the golf tournament, I am betting it was amphetamines. If your job is watching golf, you have to stay awake somehow.
Tom
More to it than hit the papers. There was serious late night commotion outside the area where he was found but being beside an Interstate Highway, there is NO reason to open your blinds and get involved! It’s a shock to open your blinds the next morning and see the medics, coroner, police, and people from the crime scene outside your first floor window!