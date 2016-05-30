NBC Sports employee found dead behind Benton Harbor hotel

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – An Oregon man working for NBC Sports at the Senior PGA Tournament in Benton Harbor this weekend was found dead behind his hotel.

The body of Neiko Dominic Bernardo, 43, was found behind the Holiday Inn Express on Pipestone Road Sunday morning. Investigators say they found suspected controlled substances in Bernardo’s hotel room.

The cause of Bernardo’s death is unknown at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Senior PGA Tournament was held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor this weekend.