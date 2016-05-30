How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

NBC Sports employee found dead behind Benton Harbor hotel

Posted 12:06 PM, May 30, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – An Oregon man working for NBC Sports at the Senior PGA Tournament in Benton Harbor this weekend was found dead behind his hotel.

The body of Neiko Dominic Bernardo, 43, was found behind the Holiday Inn Express on Pipestone Road Sunday morning.  Investigators say they found suspected controlled substances in Bernardo’s hotel room.

The cause of Bernardo’s death is unknown at this time.  An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Senior PGA Tournament was held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Bernie

    If he was working the golf tournament, I am betting it was amphetamines. If your job is watching golf, you have to stay awake somehow.

    Reply
    • Tom

      More to it than hit the papers. There was serious late night commotion outside the area where he was found but being beside an Interstate Highway, there is NO reason to open your blinds and get involved! It’s a shock to open your blinds the next morning and see the medics, coroner, police, and people from the crime scene outside your first floor window!

      Reply