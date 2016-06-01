Drone confiscated by GRPD in downtown

Posted 2:57 PM, June 1, 2016, by , Updated at 02:58PM, June 1, 2016
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While the weather may have been perfect recently to fly your drone, Grand Rapids Police are reminding you that you could have your drone confiscated if you are flying it without permission.

Police say that Tuesday the Grand Rapids Deputy Chief saw a drone flying in the area around Spectrum Health downtown.  He found the two men flying the aircraft and they did not have permission to fly in that area.  The drone was confiscated and the case has been forward to the Federal Aviation Adminstration (FAA) for follow-up, according to police.

For more on drone limitations, visit KnowBeforeYouFly.org or the FAA website.

