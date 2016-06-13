× Meijer, Rockford Construction in plans to bring store to west side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Residents in downtown Grand Rapids and the west side may soon have their grocery store.

A persistent issue for those living downtown has been the lack of a nearby grocery store. Monday, Rockford Construction announced preliminary plans working with Meijer, to bring a store to the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue NW.

The proposed development would include plans for the Meijer, as well as additional first floor retail shops and a mix of upper-level rental housing units and office spaces and would include on-site parking.

GR Forward and the West Side Area Specific Plan will also be part of the planning for the project. The development will need additional tenants and funding incentives in the coming year.