× Eric Zane pedals the Blue Bridge to raise money for skin cancer research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular radio show host is in for a big day of biking and it’s all in an effort to raise money for charity.

Eric Zane from the Eric Zane Morning Show on 107.3 WBBL is pedaling back and forth on the blue bridge downtown in hopes of raising $5,000 for the MSU’s skin cancer research program.

Zane is asking people asking listeners to donate on the WBBL website to donate to the cause. He is also raising awareness for a program that allows people with disabilities to experience of triathlons and races.

“In addition to helping find a cure for skin cancer, I’ll be working with myTeam Triumph. I’ll be pulling some of myTeam Triumph’s Captains throughout the ride,” Zane said through a press release. “Every thirty minutes a new captain will be in the stroller as we build awareness for this great cause and helping mobility challenged citizens experience the thrill of the ride.”

Zane will be riding on the blue bridge from 10 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on myTeam Triumph click here.

To donate and help Eric Zane raise funds for skin cancer research click here.