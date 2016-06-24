‘Don’t ******* shoot!’ — Did pet parrot witness owner’s murder?

Posted 10:22 PM, June 24, 2016, by , Updated at 10:23PM, June 24, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Murder charges have been filed against a Sand Lake woman more than a year after her husband was found shot to death, and it's the family pet parrot who might've witnessed the whole thing.

Glenna Duram was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and felony firearm possession. She is being held without bond, accused of killing her husband Martin "Marty" Duram May 13, 2015 at their home in Sand Lake.

Marty was shot five times, including once in the head.  Glenna was critically injured at the scene as well.    Duram's parents told FOX 17 in October 2015 that apparent suicide notes were found in the days after the killing, allegedly written by Glenna in the couple's home.  A handgun believed to be the murder weapon was also found.

Martin 'Marty' Duram and wife Glenna (undated courtesy photo).

Martin 'Marty' Duram and wife Glenna (undated courtesy photo).

Marty and Glenna both had children from previous marriages.  Police interviews conducted with children of both indicated the couple had a love-hate relationship, according to documents previously obtained by FOX 17 through the Freedom of Information Act. Glenna's son told police the couple argued “a lot," usually over money, and that Marty was possessive. Both had quick tempers.

Marty's daughter claimed every time she saw her stepmother,  Glenna would say she was "just waiting for Marty to die to get all his money."

There was also an unlikely alleged witness to the crime, Duram's pet parrot named Bud, who's now living with his ex-wife, Christian Keller.

Michigan State Police on scene at the Duram's Sand Lake home on May 13, 2015.

Michigan State Police on scene at the Duram's Sand Lake home on May 13, 2015.

"Bud was mine and Marty’s parrot when we were married," said Keller. "He ended up keeping bud for the 15 years we have been not married, I got bud back after this situation had happened. Two weeks after the incident, Bud started going into rants I couldn’t explain. Screaming, yelling, and always ending with 'don’t f**** shoot.' I believe with all my heart that those are pretty close to last words of Marty."

Newaygo County Prosecutor Robert Springstead didn't rule out using the parrot as evidence but said his office would have to determine how "reliable" or "useful" it would be.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments