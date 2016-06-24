‘Don’t ******* shoot!’ — Did pet parrot witness owner’s murder?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Murder charges have been filed against a Sand Lake woman more than a year after her husband was found shot to death, and it's the family pet parrot who might've witnessed the whole thing.

Glenna Duram was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and felony firearm possession. She is being held without bond, accused of killing her husband Martin "Marty" Duram May 13, 2015 at their home in Sand Lake.

Marty was shot five times, including once in the head. Glenna was critically injured at the scene as well. Duram's parents told FOX 17 in October 2015 that apparent suicide notes were found in the days after the killing, allegedly written by Glenna in the couple's home. A handgun believed to be the murder weapon was also found.

Marty and Glenna both had children from previous marriages. Police interviews conducted with children of both indicated the couple had a love-hate relationship, according to documents previously obtained by FOX 17 through the Freedom of Information Act. Glenna's son told police the couple argued “a lot," usually over money, and that Marty was possessive. Both had quick tempers.

Marty's daughter claimed every time she saw her stepmother, Glenna would say she was "just waiting for Marty to die to get all his money."

There was also an unlikely alleged witness to the crime, Duram's pet parrot named Bud, who's now living with his ex-wife, Christian Keller.

"Bud was mine and Marty’s parrot when we were married," said Keller. "He ended up keeping bud for the 15 years we have been not married, I got bud back after this situation had happened. Two weeks after the incident, Bud started going into rants I couldn’t explain. Screaming, yelling, and always ending with 'don’t f**** shoot.' I believe with all my heart that those are pretty close to last words of Marty."

Newaygo County Prosecutor Robert Springstead didn't rule out using the parrot as evidence but said his office would have to determine how "reliable" or "useful" it would be.