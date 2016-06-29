Morning Buzz- 5 Things to Know for June 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. New Holland Brewing is looking to fill 150 jobs.

It's for their new 40,000 square foot brewpub and distillery, called the Knickerbocker, that's opening this September in Grand Rapids.

The new brew pub needs food service employees as well as it will feature a farm-fresh menu, in addition to craft beer.

The hiring event is the first of five hiring events and is happening at Rockford Construction on First Street, from 6-9 p.m.

2. The Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids is getting a makeover, and city leaders want your input.

Tuesday night, there was a meeting and public tour of the area, which is mostly concrete.

Since it's the site of many festivals, political rallies, and other events, officials want to be able to accommodate both large scale events and everyday use.

One thing that won't be changing, is Alexander Calder's famous sculpture, "La Grand Vitesse.”

If you want to share your thoughts, you can take a survey. The final concept will be selected around Thanksgiving, and the work is expected to start in 2018.

3. Restaurants across the country are adding all-day breakfast to their menus, but one company might be taking it to the next level.

Kellogg's is opening a cereal restaurant in New York City this Friday.

The cafe will feature dishes made entirely from cereal.

Ordering "Life in Color" gets you a bowl of fruit loops with lime zest, marshmallows, and jam.

"Honey Buzz" gets you honey smacks with honey, toasted pecans, and banana chips.

Or you can go the traditional route with milk, or substitute with ice cream.

The dishes will run from $6 to $8.

4. Battle Creek’s annual Field of Flight Festival starts today with hot-air balloons and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

There will also be a carnival with food, rides, and games. On Saturday, the 4th of July, there’ll be fireworks.

This Friday, be sure to stop and say hello to our Kevin Craig, he'll be there for this week's Fox 17 Road Trip starting at 4 p.m.

5. The National Cherry Festival kicks off in Traverse City on Saturday.

You can check out the Very Cherry Pancake Breakfast on July 2, or the air show which runs all weekend long. There’ll be plenty of live entertainment including Frankie Ballard performing on July 6.

Don’t forget the cherry pie eating and pit spitting competitions.

Here's a complete schedule of events.