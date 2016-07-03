Police: North Beach in South Haven evacuated due to violence

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich- Police in South Haven evacuated North Beach following reports of fights and unruly crowds on Sunday evening.
The calls started coming in around 9:30 p.m., shortly before the fireworks show. Police did report people throwing bottles at officers and one witness reported seeing someone get tased.
Investigators on the scene told FOX 17 both officers and beach-goers were injured. Some of the victims were taken to the hospital, but no officers sought medical treatment.
The fireworks show did go on as scheduled.
The crowds were cleared from the beach by 11 p.m.
Sunday evening's incident comes just hours after officers worked in pairs to patrol the beach looking for people breaking the rules including searching for visitors sneaking in alcohol.
NO PC FOR ME
Even though you leave out the details, Americans know exactly who attacked the police.
Fran D.
I think you are giving Fox17’s staff too much credit. I doubt they even had any details. Think about it, this happened all the way in South Haven, so you know they didn’t send anyone down there. There wasn’t anyone that they could call and ask, so all they really had to go on was the sketchy info that the police department issues online in the public release (which Fox17 imagines that most people don’t have access to for some reason). And they don’t have any initiative to do any sort of investigation themselves. Besides, this whole article is nothing but anonymous third hand information, so any details that it would include couldn’t be considered reliable anyway.
That said, I understand what you are implying. But why aren’t you coming right out and saying it? You seem a little hypocritical when you bash the site for not saying it and then you won’t say it either.
Barry
It was the Van Fuhlablaachs. They are Dutch, right?
Hose A
I wondered about that. I’d be curious to see the details of exactly who it was causing the problems. However, according to Wikipedia South Haven is over 81% white.
St Joe
Look at the demographics for the surronding communities of Covert, Bangor, and Benton Harbor. Same exact thing happened at Silver Beach last year. Used to go to South haven for the 4th ages ago and everyone was pretty drunk mostly having fun, not angry, starting mass fights, and throwing bottles at police, etc. It will be interesting to see what happens at Silver Beach tonight, they have already had issues this year with some elkhart, indiana and benton harbor people getting into a argument over “something”, drugs, had over 20 shots fired with no one getting hit thank god.
Jay L
I have lived in sh my whole life. We have an average population of 6500 to 7000 year round residents which for some reason you can see everyone at Walmart on any given day. But our town was not designed to hold that many people that come here for the fourth. The traffic is so bad here many people that actually live here don’t go to the fireworks. Besides the fact of traffic, you have the bad eggs that make it even worse. Those that are vacation and don’t care for the residents, properties, our way of life. If you visit a town you should respect the people that live there. Coming to sh and acting like a drunk stuck up snob is not good for your health here. So to future vacationers please respect the town, the rules, and residents.
RG
It was mostly white trash drunks causing problems.
Beach bum
Watch the videos that were being put on twitter from some kid of the fights. Not saying there wasnt white trash there causing issues but it was fine 3/4 of the day until a different crowd showed up in the evening.
Andre
The “white trash” must have gotten those deep dark tans from being at the beach all day.
Trump vs Bernie Supporters? Unruly Mobs?
Americans know that drunk americans attacked the police? Wtf? “Who” exactly are you referring to? It looked like Nascar/Daytona, Blake Shelton concert or Trump rally just got evacuated.
Lymar Weber
This is what happens when civilization is invaded by the uncivilized.
Chris
My guess it started with someone in white frame sunglasses shooting off their mouth.
Old Guy
Young people with piercings and tattoo’s have no respect for anyone or anything.
learnedmylesson25
Just like the Alpine and Leonard shooting,it’s like pulling elephant teeth to get info from the cops on what the hell is going on.Media drops it immediately because they’re pressured not to give an area a bad name.Tell us the truth –we can handle it.
John Popp
The best place to be in Detroit is somewhere else….
kariharte
One of the best fireworks shows I’ve ever attended was in Detroit back in the late 90’s. The BEST was in early turn of the century in St Louis, MO. I’m not sure what you are inferring with your Detroit comment however. This was a story about South Haven.
LaTonda
Detroit has been a sh*thole for over 50 years….and it will never get better. Too many takers.
Jante
People get upset when they are told “No 40’s or blunts allowed on the beach. Then they want you to turn down the music? No wonder things got out of hand.