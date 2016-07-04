East Grand Rapids Teams with Mary Free Bed for special parade

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–It was a very special Fourth of July parade in East Grand Rapids Monday, as the city partnered with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Both entities are celebrating 125 year anniversaries in West Michigan.

The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pam Buschle, a long-time East Grand Rapids resident and community supporter, who survived a life-threatening battle with sepsis in 2013, with the help of Mary Free Bed.

Buschle lost her logs below the knees, and her arms below the elbows, but later received prosthetic legs and myoelectric hands.

Four months of intensive inpatient therapy and grueling work helped her walk out of Mary Free Bed on her own.

Buschle has since returned to work as a social worker with Kentwood Public Schools. She is also a PTA board member, Girl Scout leader, coach for Girls on the Run of Kent County, and a member of the Community Action Council.

As Grand Marshal, Buschle road in an amphibious vehicle–a 1964 car-boat combo owned by Kent Riddle, of Mary Free Bed. At the end of the parade route, the car drove straight down the boat launch at Collins Park and into Reeds Lake for a cruise.