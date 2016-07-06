Bicyclist injured in Kalamazoo crash tells story of recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of the four bicyclists injured when a pickup truck slammed into a group of riders has gone home from rehab.

Five bicyclists were killed in the June 7 crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. Charles Pickett, Jr. is in custody on five counts of 2nd Degree Murder, Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and numerous other charges.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital released Paul Gobble’s story of recovery on their website Wednesday. Gobble suffered a head injury, multiple spinal cord injuries and a broken leg. He is now wearing neck and back braces.

Gobble was treated at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo before moving to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids Trauma and Brain Injury Program. He has been undergoing occupational, physical, recreational and speech-language therapy. Mary Free Bed officials say he graduated from their program on June 30. He will be continuing with outpatient therapy, as he still has a long road to recovery.

