Bicyclist injured in Kalamazoo crash tells story of recovery

Posted 3:55 PM, July 6, 2016, by , Updated at 03:56PM, July 6, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Paul Gobble and his wife Chris - from Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of the four bicyclists injured when a pickup truck slammed into a group of riders has gone home from rehab.

Five bicyclists were killed in the June 7 crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.  Charles Pickett, Jr. is in custody on five counts of 2nd Degree Murder, Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and numerous other charges.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital released Paul Gobble’s story of recovery on their website Wednesday.  Gobble suffered a head injury, multiple spinal cord injuries and a broken leg.  He is now wearing neck and back braces.

Gobble was treated at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo before moving to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids Trauma and Brain Injury Program.  He has been undergoing occupational, physical, recreational and speech-language therapy.  Mary Free Bed officials say he graduated from their program on June 30.  He will be continuing with outpatient therapy, as he still has a long road to recovery.

To read Gobble’s full story, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment