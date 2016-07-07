More details emerge in Newaygo Co. murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CLOUD, Mich.— A West Michigan woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Thursday.

Glenna Duram, who was also injured in that shooting, will be tested to see if she is competent to stand trial for first degree murder.

FOX 17 News got a closer look at what family and friends say led up to that shooting. Documents of interviews from the investigation show what might have been going on behind the scenes of the Duram’s marriage in the weeks and months before the shooting.

Glenna Duram looked timid and confused Thursday in court as a judge told her she would have to undergo a competency exam to determine if she is competent to stand trial for her the murder of her husband Marty.

A possible motive in the crime is still not clear, but we do know the couple had money issues, and that friends and family blamed Glenna’s gambling problem. Police documents detail an interview with Marty’s older brother, Daniel, where he recalled a vacation where Glenna was slipping $100 at a time into a slot machine and then lying to her husband about it. Friends say even when they weren’t on vacation, Glenna was still spending.

Several gas station employees say they frequently saw Glenna come in and out of their stores three to four times a week, buying $100 worth of lottery tickets each time. To make matters worse, Marty’s son told police it was Glenna who handled the couple’s finances and that Marty trusted her to take care of it. But when he died, they were left with more than $11,000 in credit card debt. Their home had gone into foreclosure just weeks before the murder.

There are also reports the couple fought often. Glenna allegedly left a comment on a Facebook article that had to do with a woman stabbing her boyfriend after he started Thanksgiving dinner without her. She wrote, “No. I would of just shot him and been done with it.”

There aren’t just people trying to paint a clear picture of what what happened in the Duram household. Bud, Marty’s pet parrot, might have been an eyewitness to the whole murder. A video of the parrot that FOX 17 obtained sounds like an eerie last conversation between Marty and his killer; the bird mimicking the couple fighting back and forth, ending with a chilling, "Don't f------ shoot!"

Glenna was injured the day of the shooting. Police records show Marty was shot five times and Glenna just once.