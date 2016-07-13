3 women stranded on Muskegon River for 21 hours

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Three women were rescued on Wednesday after being stranded overnight, a total of 21 hours, outside on the river banks of the Muskegon River.

The women, all in their 20’s, decided to go tubing in the River around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Maple Island Bridge. The women reportedly told rescuers that they thought the river went in a circle and that they would be taken back to their vehicles. But none of them were familiar with the river.

They became scared at some point after realizing they wouldn’t be drifting back to their vehicle. The three woman told rescuers Wednesday afternoon that they had spent the night on the river banks huddled together, with no food or water, yelling all night for help.

Around 6am Wednesday, the women say they re-entered the water in order to search for help. They came upon a fisherman with a phone around 11am.

The Muskegon Township Fire Department launched a rescue boat and eventually rescued the women around 12:45pm at the ramp at the end of Holton-Duck Lake Road. Aside from some scratches and mosquito bites, the women are all reported to be okay.

FOX 17 spoke to Muskegon Township Fire Chief, Bob Grabinski, who advised “If you’re going to go tubing on a river, make sure you go with someone that has been on the river before.”