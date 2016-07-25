Under the Hood: Fixing a cracked windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange is the color of summer, because everywhere you go there's orange cones and barriers blocking the roads for construction. When you drive through those zones, road projectiles like rocks and debris can damage your windshield and cause a chip or crack.

So what do you do when you get a crack in your windshield? How do you know when it's time to replace or repair the glass?

Belle Tire auto body expert Scott Clayton says that as a general rule, the windshield should be repaired if the chip is bigger than a quarter. When the chip or crack has begun to spider out into larger cracks, the entire windshield needs to be replaced.

Not only windshield chips and cracks unpleasant to look at, but they can be dangerous. With a cracked windshield, you can lose structural support during a front-end collision, you compromise your safety in the event of a rollover accident, and you're susceptible to vehicle ejection and ineffective airbag deployment.

It you get a chip in the windshield, here's few tips to make sure it doesn't get worse:

Fix the Chips: A chip can quickly turn into a crack which warrants a full replacement. The cost of a chip repair is often covered by insurance and only takes about 30 minutes.

