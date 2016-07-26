Relieve chronic neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

80 percent of the American population will suffer with chronic neck and back pain at some point in their lives, but sometimes Advil or surgery isn't the best solution for long-term pain relief.

Don't resort to pain pills or surgery, Total Health Chiropractic can provide you with neck and back pain relief, without all the pain killers.

Common treatment options like pills, injections, and surgery may hide the pain, but it doesn't correct the problem. Not only does that strike pain in your wallet, but the chronic pain has a chance of coming back.

Total Health can help you find relief from:

Chronic Neck/Back Pain

Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis

Herniated and Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health's most popular program is the DRX Program. It's non-invasive, non-surgical, and not risky like surgery or drugs.

The DRX targets and heals injured discs in the spine, providing patients with long term relief. It's designed to get patients back to doing the things they love, without having to come back for more appointments and checkups down the road.

If you suffer from chronic neck or back pain, Total Health is offering a new patient special. Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers can receive a consultation and exam for just $45. The first seven callers will also get free x-rays, that's a savings of over $250.

To schedule a consultation, call Total Health Chiropractic at (616) 828-0861.